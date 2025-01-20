Holly Willoughby’s latest Dunelm collection is a homage to spring - these are her top picks from the collaboration

If you're craving lighter nights and warmer temperatures, TV presenter Holly Willoughby’s latest collaboration with Dunelm is a homage to the upcoming spring months — and prices start at just £14.

Launching online and in stores across the country today, the new range is an extension of the Dancing on Ice presenter’s previous Holly Willoughby bedding collab with the homeware giant.

Featuring floral motifs and botanicals, this latest edit of bedding and homeware has a focus on fresh spring colours across soft, luxurious fabrics — perfect for a fresh, airy bedroom idea for the upcoming season.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The collection features luxe bedding sets, soft cushions, wallpapers and curtains, all decked out in elegant floral designs. The colours are brighter than her previous Dunelm collection, with rich green hues and botanical prints.

The patterns are detailed, feminine and elegant, and can add fresh biophilic design ideas to your room. The range is determined to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors, which is important for creating a calm space.

‘The new collection I have been working on with Dunelm aims to bring nature into the home – creating a calming atmosphere. The soft, natural tones are inspired by the world around us, and I’m really excited to be releasing a collection that people can add to their homes to truly unwind and feel at peace,’ says Holly.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The soft pastel colourways of Holly’s homeware make it a great fit for any neutral bedroom. The chosen patterns add a pop of visual texture, while the rich greens within the floral motifs add more colour to the room — perfect if you looking to experiment with your decor but not make any permanent changes.

‘The range perfectly reflects the beauty of spring and summer and is a true celebration of style and elegance — we’re so excited to see our customers embrace it in their homes,’ adds Emma Anthony, Head of Design at Dunelm.

Holly's top picks:

In celebration of the most recent collaboration, Holly has shared her personal favourite pieces from the collection — which will you be adding to your basket?

Blossoming Trail Duvet Cover Set From £50 at Dunelm This beautifully designed set features delicate floral trails in soft blush and cream tones, set against a sage green backdrop – perfect for creating a tranquil space. Dramatic Bloom Curtains From £45 at Dunelm Made from luxurious velvet fabric, these curtains offer timeless elegance and durability, all for exceptional value. Lotus Garden Cushion From £26 at Dunelm This cushion features vibrant exotic birds and lush foliage, allowing you to bring the beauty of nature indoors.

To paraphrase The Devil Wear’s Prada, we know florals in spring are by no means groundbreaking, but what Holly Willoughby has achieved with her Dunelm collection is a soft elegant touch that certainly prepares a room for the new season.