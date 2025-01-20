Holly Willoughby’s latest Dunelm collection is a homage to spring - these are her top picks from the collaboration
Spring has arrived early with Holly's latest collab with Dunelm
If you're craving lighter nights and warmer temperatures, TV presenter Holly Willoughby’s latest collaboration with Dunelm is a homage to the upcoming spring months — and prices start at just £14.
Launching online and in stores across the country today, the new range is an extension of the Dancing on Ice presenter’s previous Holly Willoughby bedding collab with the homeware giant.
Featuring floral motifs and botanicals, this latest edit of bedding and homeware has a focus on fresh spring colours across soft, luxurious fabrics — perfect for a fresh, airy bedroom idea for the upcoming season.
The collection features luxe bedding sets, soft cushions, wallpapers and curtains, all decked out in elegant floral designs. The colours are brighter than her previous Dunelm collection, with rich green hues and botanical prints.
The patterns are detailed, feminine and elegant, and can add fresh biophilic design ideas to your room. The range is determined to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors, which is important for creating a calm space.
‘The new collection I have been working on with Dunelm aims to bring nature into the home – creating a calming atmosphere. The soft, natural tones are inspired by the world around us, and I’m really excited to be releasing a collection that people can add to their homes to truly unwind and feel at peace,’ says Holly.
The soft pastel colourways of Holly’s homeware make it a great fit for any neutral bedroom. The chosen patterns add a pop of visual texture, while the rich greens within the floral motifs add more colour to the room — perfect if you looking to experiment with your decor but not make any permanent changes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘The range perfectly reflects the beauty of spring and summer and is a true celebration of style and elegance — we’re so excited to see our customers embrace it in their homes,’ adds Emma Anthony, Head of Design at Dunelm.
Holly's top picks:
In celebration of the most recent collaboration, Holly has shared her personal favourite pieces from the collection — which will you be adding to your basket?
This beautifully designed set features delicate floral trails in soft blush and cream tones, set against a sage green backdrop – perfect for creating a tranquil space.
Made from luxurious velvet fabric, these curtains offer timeless elegance and durability, all for exceptional value.
To paraphrase The Devil Wear’s Prada, we know florals in spring are by no means groundbreaking, but what Holly Willoughby has achieved with her Dunelm collection is a soft elegant touch that certainly prepares a room for the new season.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
6 questions I wish I'd asked before starting my bathroom renovation
From double checking my budget to choosing more exciting taps these are my top tips to avoid costly mistakes when it comes to a bathroom reno
By Holly Walsh
-
A new M&S study finds that Gen Z likes to sleep with 7 pillows - but sleep experts warn against this trend
It turns out more pillows does not equal a better night's sleep
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tested the 12L Challenge dehumidifier in my damp Victorian home over winter — I haven’t spotted any signs of mould for the first time in five years
The Challenge 12L dehumidifier doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, but I can already see the difference it’s made to my damp home
By Lauren Bradbury
-
A new M&S study finds that Gen Z likes to sleep with 7 pillows - but sleep experts warn against this trend
It turns out more pillows does not equal a better night's sleep
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Stacey Solomon has shared her top wardrobe storage hacks to make getting ready in the morning easier — and they're genius
These five wardrobe storage hacks are a gamechanger
By Katie Sims
-
I'm investing in my sleep quality for 2025 — this is what I'll be picking up from The White Company sale with up to 50% off to help
These bedding deals aren't worth missing
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
What are Oxford pillowcases? Where to buy this quiet luxury item for a hotel-worthy sleep
Bring hotel room luxury to your bedding
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I’m a Sleep Editor, this is why brushed cotton bedding is top of my shopping list in the New Year's Day sales
And why it should be on your wishlist too
By Amy Lockwood
-
The most popular mattress of 2024 – there's a clear winner for last year's most-loved mattress
This was Ideal Home readers' most-loved mattress of the year, according to our research
By Amy Lockwood
-
How to make a bed smell good - 6 methods experts use to maintain that fresh out the washing machine scent
Looking for ways to make your bed smell as fresh as a daisy every time you get in between the sheets? We've got the know-how.
By Holly Walsh
-
Are ottoman beds better than divan beds? The pros and cons explained
Looking to invest in a storage bed but not sure which to choose? We've got the expert answers to help you make your decision to avoid any costly mistakes
By Holly Walsh