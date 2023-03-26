Sleep experts reveal the unexpected paint trend that can help you sleep better

Sleep experts reveal that using this unexpected paint trend in your bedroom could be the key to helping you sleep better.

Many of us are familiar with limewashed walls as a popular paint trend, from enquiring professionals to get the job done to following TikTok DIY hacks to get the look. However, did you know that they provide more benefits to us than just being an appealing home decor trend?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

Sleep experts reveal how limewash walls can help you sleep better

Here are three ways limewashed walls can help improve your sleep, according to sleep experts.

1. The eco-friendly paint can actually improve the air quality in your bedroom

Rex Isap, sleep expert and CEO at Happy Beds (opens in new tab) explains that the high pH level of lime used in limewashing makes your paint hypoallergenic.

'In turn, this means it has a chemical makeup that can remove distracting odours and harmful Co2, improving the overall air quality of your bedroom, which is incredibly important at night.'

'This is because poor air quality can cause coughing and congestion, which prevents you from getting enough restorative sleep to function well the next day.' Of course, getting the best dehumidifier is also a shout, as dehumidifiers are proven to help you sleep better.

(Image credit: Kalklitir limepaint)

2. The calming colours help you de-stress and relax

'The bedroom is a sanctuary, and whilst playing with colour is encouraged, ultimately, the bedroom should serve to help us relax, unwind and de-stress, away from our busy day-to-day lives,' says Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, sleep specialist and sleep counsellor at TEMPUR (opens in new tab).

'To achieve this, paint colours need be in light, airy tones; dusky pinks, soothing greens, hazy blues, and muted yellows are all ideal.' And this is perfect because colours typically used in limewashing are often these same neutral and lighter tones.

Aaron Markwell, colour curator at COAT Paints (opens in new tab) recommends, 'Do walls, ceiling and woodwork the same colour so there's less contrast to distract your eye as you get into bed too.'

(Image credit: Francesca's Paints)

3. Creates an impact in a bedroom without being too distracting

When things are looking a little plain in your bedroom, it can be tempting to delve into bedroom wall decor ideas. However, some aren't after anything too bold or distracting when trying to sleep, and that's when limewash becomes the ideal option.

Rex Isap at Happy Beds says that limewashing is a great alternative to adding wallpaper to your bedroom, as the stroke-like textures add impact but in a more soothing way.

(Image credit: Dulux)

So, if you're looking to revamp your bedroom anytime soon, it could be worth considering this paint trend.