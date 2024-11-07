7 things you should never store in a guest room - the things to avoid for a welcoming space

For most homes, storage is a constant source of contention so if you're lucky enough to have a spare bedroom, your storage issues could be significantly eased. However, before you go hell for leather filling it with 'stuff', you're going to want to know the things you should never store in a guest room, and some might surprise you.

When looking for guest bedroom ideas, we like to imagine a smart, hotel-style bedroom, that doubles as the perfect space for storing out-of-season clothes, extra bedding, or even seasonal items like the Christmas decs. But these days our guest bedrooms need to work much harder as often they are multi-purpose rooms that are used by the whole family.

So before you start brewing your bedroom storage ideas, ensure you are clued up on the things you should never store in a guest room to avoid costly mistakes. We've also asked three industry experts to share their advice too, so you're confident knowing all things you should and shouldn't store in a guest room.

1. A bed

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

Yes really. Although not storing a bed in your guest bedroom is probably not what you were expecting to hear, it could actually make a huge difference to the way you use the room.

Vicky Silverthorn, Professional Organiser and founder at You Need a Vicky explains.

'My number one tip for things you should never store in a guest room? Don't have a permanent bed in there, if you only have visitors maybe once or twice a year. You might have relatives that visit for a night or two at Christmas, but for the rest of the year, that lovely double bed is taking up precious space that could be better utilised.'

'My spare room is actually my daughters playroom, so having a bed in there full time would restrict her playing space massively. Instead, I've opted for a pull-down Murphy bed, so on those occasions when I do have guests to stay, I can easily adapt it into a comfortable space for them to sleep, without compromising the room for the rest of the year.'

'Although the idea of not having a bed in a guest bedroom might seem controversial, with over 14 years of experience helping people organise and declutter their homes, I have a deep understanding of how we need our homes to work, and just swapping out a bed in a guest room and adding say a sofa bed, means you've just gained yourself a home office, or a space to hang the laundry or do the ironing if you don't have a utility room, or even an extra living space the kids can use.'

'If you do have guests or family to stay regularly, then a bed in guest room is a no brainer, but opt for one with plenty of storage, such as an ottoman, so you're making the most of the space.'

Even then one of the best sofa beds might be enough to provide them with a comfortable spot to sleep without dominating the room when it's not in use.

2. Personal valuables

(Image credit: Neville Johnson / @erica_davies)

Although it might be tempting to use your guest bedroom as a sort of overspill for other rooms in the house, one of the things you should never store in a guest room is your valuable jewellery or keepsakes. Obviously if you know your guests well enough to have them stay in your home, you are going to trust them, but if things go missing or get damaged (because of mischievous children, or nosey pets) you don't ever want them to feel at blame.

Lucy Mansey, professional home organiser and founder at Organised by Lucy advises, 'Items like jewellery, important documents, or family heirlooms should be kept in a secure, private location. The guest room should be a welcoming space, not a storage room for sensitive items.'

Jo Jacob, Professional Organiser and founder at Benella Home Organisation agrees and adds, 'If your guest room doubles as an office, then have a lockable filing cabinet for business and personal paperwork and bills so no one is tempted to snoop and see your personal information.'

If you are looking for a stylish lockable option, consider a Mustard locker in a vibrant colour.

3. Bulky or oversized furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC /David Merewether)

'When organising and decluttering a guest room, it's important to strike a balance between functionality and hospitality' says Lucy. 'In essence, you want it to be a space where people enjoy when they stay, however, if people are staying twice a year, it needs to be a functional space too.'

'Avoid using your guest room as a dumping ground for old or extra furniture. This can make the space feel cramped and uninviting and definitely comes under one of the things you should never store in a guest room.'

'Instead, opt for multi-purpose pieces, so consider furniture that doubles as storage, like a bed with drawers underneath or an ottoman with storage space inside.'

Vicky agrees that you need to choose furniture for your guest bedroom carefully. 'Choosing multi-functional furniture is one of biggest tips for all areas of your home, especially in a guest bedroom.'

'Choose a dressing table that can double up as a desk to make a space for home working or for the kids to do their homework. If you have a bed in there, make sure it has storage drawers or space for vacuum-packed bags underneath. If you're going for a Murphy bed, opt for one with built-in shelving.'

4. Household supplies

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Storing large quantities of items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, or pantry staples can make the room feel like a storage space rather than a guest retreat,' says Lucy.

'The same goes for personal toiletries-avoid leaving expired or half-used personal care items, and instead, provide fresh, travel-sized toiletries for your guests.'

Instead, Lucy recommends considering some guest basket ideas. 'I always think a small shelf or basket with a selection of books and magazines can add a welcoming touch and provide entertainment for guests'.

'Keep any medication out of sight and safely stored elsewhere' adds Jo, 'But what I do recommend keeping in there is a basket of spare toiletries, which is not only a nice gesture for your guests but is also useful if anyone ends up staying in an emergency.'

'A bedside lamp and spare phone chargers are also a lovely touch for guests', she adds.

If you are looking for storage hacks and need to keep things like extra loo roll in your guest bedroom, make sure to tuck them away neatly and nicely, so your guests still feel comfortable.

5. Exercise equipment

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

'Large exercise machines or weights are also things you should never store in a guest room, as they can dominate the space and are better suited to a dedicated workout area, (if space allows for them),' says Lucy.

'The same goes for hobby or craft supplies. While it might be tempting to utilise the space for hobbies, it can create clutter and make the room feel less welcoming to guests.'

That said, if guests only frequent the space on rare occasions, then it makes sense to use your guest room for things you spend the most time doing. If exercise is your thing, then why not turn the space into a home gym, yoga space and meditation room- just make sure you can easily transform the room into a sleep space whenever it's called upon.

As for a craft room, the same ethos applies. If you have guests to stay regularly, take Lucy's advice and try and keep all your crafting gear and kit in another space, but if your only-comes-to-visit-once-a-year sister can cope on a sofa bed or even blow-up, then create that dream crafting room and use your guest room to it's full potential.

6. Out of season clothing

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Another common mistake people can make when it comes to storing things in a guest room, it using it to keep out of season clothing. But actually this is another thing on our experts lists of things to never store in a guest room.

'If you have bulky skiwear, storing off-season clothes in the guest room closet can limit space for your guests’ belongings', explains Lucy. 'However, if you could use under-bed storage or vacuum-sealed bags that would be a much better use of the space.'

Vicky adds, 'So many of my clients had been using their guest room wardrobes to store things they didn't even know they had! I really do find, if things are out of sight, they end up being out of mind, and this is so true of seasonal clothes and shoes.'

'Instead, I suggest keeping them in clear, labelled boxes so you can actually see what's in them.'

'Also, do not use your guest room as a junk room or dumping ground. If you find it’s become a room piling up with things, this means you have too much stuff and you need to declutter before you start storing what you're left with.'

Jo agrees and adds. 'If the guest room is used as a holding area for items being decluttered, sorted and listed for sale, then keep them away in cupboards or storage bags so the room does not look like a dumping ground when guests come over.'

7. Things you use on a daily basis

(Image credit: Future/Brent Darby)

It might seem obvious, but keeping things you need everyday in the guest room, is another of the things you should never store in a guest room.

Jo comments, 'Avoid storing items that you use on a day to day basis in your guest room. This would involve constantly going into the room your guests are staying in and disturbing them, so whilst they are there, find a new home for the items, or think about a permanent new home that makes more sense.'

If you use your guest room as a dressing room, think about buying a small portable rail, that you can load up with your clothes while guests are staying, so you have no need to disturb them. Portable rails are a great idea for the guest room itself too, especially if the wardrobe in there is filled with your everyday clothes.

FAQS

Should you have a chest of drawers in a guest room?

Lucy says, 'I like the idea of having a chest of drawers in a guest bedroom, if the space allows, as this will give your guests somewhere to put their belongings (especially if you need the cupboard space for extra clothes).'

'It may also be nice to keep clean linen, towels and blankets dedicated to guests in this chest too.'

Vicky agrees, 'A chest of drawers could be a much better option than bedside tables, which don't have nearly as much storage space. Try not to think too traditionally when furnishing a guest room- if you need more storage space, opt for larger pieces of furniture that actually help improve the space, rather than just look good.'

'We often stress and worry about making a guest room look neat and tidy at all times, but for who? If it's a space that it being used daily, then don't worry about things being out, they are being used!'

Jo comments, ' A chest of drawers could be a good addition to a guest room, however you'd have to be incredibly restrained not to fill it yourself. In most homes, every cupboard and drawer are already utilised by the people living there. Unless you have long term guests, some hooks behind the door or on the wall with some empty hangers and a place to put their suitcase/travel bag should suffice.'

'Guests can then hang their clothes to avoid creases and also their bath towels without impacting on other storage in the room.'

Hopefully this has inspired you to think what else your guest room could be and ensure you know just things to store in your spare room (and not to!)