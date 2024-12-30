How to make a bed smell good - 6 methods experts use to maintain that fresh out the washing machine scent

It goes without saying, that at the end of the day you want to get into a bed that not only feels great but smells great too. You might have already found ways to make a bedroom smell nice, but when it comes to the bed itself, are you totally clued up on how to make a bed smell good?

A great place to start is to replace any old duvets with the best duvets and the same goes with your pillows. And, although it's a big expense, you might even need to get rid of an old mattress and swap that for the best mattress too. A mattress should last around 10 years, so if yours is still within that time frame, there's no need to replace it, but a spot clean or vacuum is advisable.

Once you know that your duvet, pillows and mattress won't be harbouring any old smells and odours, you can then look at ways to make your whole bed smell amazing, and make it last. We've spoken to the experts to find out exactly how to make a bed smell good so you can ensure a fresh fragrance every time you jump into bed.

1. Wash sheets regularly

Ok, so washing your bed sheets regularly might seem like an obvious one, but the longer we leave between washes, the worse it is for your bed. While you might be wondering how often to change bed sheets, neglecting this domestic chore will mean your sheets won't smell fresh, plus the build up of sweat and day-to-day grime isn't great for your bed sheets either, so try to pop them in the wash every 1-2 weeks.

Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director at Secret Linen Store comments, 'Want your bed to smell amazing? Here’s how…. First up, wash your sheets regularly—no brainer, right? But here’s my top trick: use Wilton London’s washing liquids and fabric softeners. They’re packed with dreamy botanical scents like lavender and eucalyptus. Your bed will smell like a spa, and they’re eco-friendly too.'

'To keep your bed smelling great, start by regularly washing your sheets—ideally once a week,' agrees Natasha Brook at Dr Beckmann. 'This will help to remove odour build-up but be careful when washing to not overdose with detergent as this creates a film around the fabric leaving it crisp and smelly, trapping odours rather than removing them.'

If you don't have time to change all the bedding that often Purdy Rubin and Charlotte Figg, co-founders of all-natural cleaning company Purdy & Figg suggest, 'change your sheets once a week or just your pillow cases if that’s seems too often.'

2. Dry sheets promptly

Once you've washed your bed sheets, it's important to get them dry again as soon as possible. While you might be wondering how to dry bedding indoors in winter, it's essential to act fast so that your sheets stay smelling fresh.

'Ensure your bedding dries thoroughly after washing' advises Natasha. 'Removing them from the washing machine as soon as the cycle is finished and hanging them up to dry will prevent your bedding absorbing any moisture retaining the smell.'

'But if you need to tumble dry them instead, do it promptly, as you don’t want to leave wet bedding in the washing machine for long periods,' she advises.

Purdy and Charlotte agree that time is of the essence. 'Bed sheets can sometimes smell a bit musty if you have left them too long in the washing machine before taking them out or putting them away before they were completely dry. In that case, the best remedy is to wash them again on a short cycle at 30 degrees.'

3. Keep your mattress clean

While a new mattress might be on the cards if yours has had it's time, knowing how to clean a mattress is by far the quicker and more eco-friendly answer to how to make a bed smell good.

Molly says, 'Don’t forget about your mattress. Sprinkle a mix of baking soda and essential oil on it, let it chill for 30 minutes, then vacuum it up. Any bad smells will be gone!'

Another way to keep your mattress as fresh as possible is with a mattress protector or best mattress topper. But you'll have to wash this as regularly as the bed sheets to ensure that fresh fragrance, so it might be worth having a spare one at hand for change-over day.

4. Spritz sheets with a linen spray

When we think of how to make a bed smell good, some of us might reach for a linen spray and it seems the experts do too.

'Having got rid of the smells you don’t want, you can add in the ones you do,' say Purdy & Charlotte. 'But go carefully as it is easy to get overwhelmed by scent in the bedroom and bearing in mind our nose will stop noticing a scent after a short while, you really only need to smell something nice when you first come into your bedroom or when you get into bed,' they explain.

'One of the best ways to make your bed smell good all the time is to use a pillow spray or a linen spray. Choose a good quality product with light essential oils.'

'To keep things fresh between washes, grab a linen spray and give your bed a little spritz every day,' agrees Molly. 'Or, if you’re feeling fancy, pop a couple of scented sachets (lavender or cedar are my faves) under your pillow or mattress.'

5. Think fresh air

A quick (and free!) answer to how to make a bed smell good, it to let the outside in and throw open your bedroom windows.

Molly suggests, 'Let some fresh air in your bedroom. Pull back the duvet, open the windows, and let your bed breathe.'

'It's easy peasy, and you’ll have the best-smelling (and looking) bed in town.'

Natasha adds, 'Remember to fold your bedding down to let the bed air during the day, which will help keep it fresh, smelling clean and inviting every night.'

To allow not only our beds but our entire homes to breathe, it's important to open our windows everyday, even in winter. Just 10 minutes each morning will help condensation escape and fresh air to circulate your room.

6. Opt for natural fibres

If you want to make a bed look more luxurious, as well as making it smell nice, the answer could be down to which bed sheets you choose. Opt for breathable cotton or linen to ensure a great looking bed.

Purdy and Charlotte suggest, 'Some synthetic fibres can harbour smells, so go for 100% natural fibres in your bedding, which will also give you better heat regulation and a more comfortable night.'

FAQS

How can I make my bed smell good all the time?

'To make your bed smell good all the time, the first thing is to make sure your pillows and mattress are clean,' says Purdy & Charlotte. 'Take the pillows to the launderette or a ‘green’ dry cleaner to make sure they are dust and odour free.'

Once you know your duvet, pillows and mattress are clean, and you're washing your sheets on a regular basis, it seems it's down to a daily spritz of linen spray on your pillows and duvet, to really ensure your bed smells good all the time.

How to deodorise bed sheets?

'If your sheets are a bit musty, throw in half a cup of baking soda with your wash to deodorise them,' suggests Molly. 'It works magic on stubborn smells. Then hit them with a fabric softener for that extra “mmm” factor.'

Natasha suggests deodorising your bed sheets via the power of the sun. 'For extra freshness, air drying in the sun is ideal, as it naturally refreshes and deodorises fabrics,' she explains.

Another way to deodorise bed sheets without washing them, is to pop them in the tumble dryer on a low heat with a dryer sheet. This can refresh the sheets and get rid of any musty smells but won't work if you have stains that need removing.

So which technique will you use to make your bed smell good?