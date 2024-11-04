How to make a bedroom smell lovely without candles – 6 gentle ways to fragrance your space and turn it into a sleep sanctuary

We all love a candle and they do a good job of giving our homes a lovely scent. But you might want to to fragrance your abode in other ways too – whether it’s to take the fire aspect out of the equation for safety reasons or if you want a softer smell compared to the intensity of candles, especially if the room in question is a bedroom. If you are wondering how to make a bedroom smell good without candles then you’ve come to the right place.

When it comes to your cosy bedroom ideas, scent is very important for creating that cocooning feeling we all want and expect from a bedroom. The right scent can transform any bedroom into an oasis of calm and your own personal sleep sanctuary.

‘While candles are great for scenting your space, there are plenty of other ways to make your bedroom smell incredible, especially for those moments when you want a subtle, lingering aroma without the flame,’ says Paul Firmin, co-founder of Earl of East.

Diptyque expert continues, ‘We recommend mixing scents with various diffusion methods to conjure up the right atmosphere at home.’

Most of our alternative ways to make your home smell nice without candles don’t require any tending to and can be left to do their thing. And that is the perfect calming bedroom idea, in our opinion.

1. Spray your bed linen with a pillow mist

Linen and pillow mists are the perfect way to bring a subtle aroma to your bedroom – and they are known to help with falling asleep as they often come in soothing scents like lavender.

‘Add linen sprays with notes of chamomile, lavender and cooling vetiver or earthy patchouli to lull and soothe the senses,’ says Suzy Nightingale, scent expert currently working with Bloo.

Paul at Earl of East continues, ‘A sleep spray can be a game changer for setting the right mood before bed, aid relaxation and promote a restful sleep. Lightly mist your pillows and sheets before bed – just a few sprays can create a calm, consistent fragrance that sets you up for a restful sleep. Keep it on the bedside table so you can top up at night.'

2. Invest in an electric diffuser

Similarly to candles, we don’t have to tell you that reed diffusers can provide a light scent in your home and bedroom. But if you want to elevate your diffuser game then we couldn’t recommend an electric diffuser enough – and it’s one of the safest and eco-friendly ways to make your home smell good. Electric diffuser uses essential oils and is far superior in delivering the soothing fragrance of lavender or geranium, for example – the latter of which I use in my own bedroom.

‘If you’re after something that lasts, an electronic diffuser is perfect. It diffuses essential oils steadily and gently, filling your room with a soft mist of fragrance that’s relaxing without overpowering. Plus, it’s easy to set a timer so it can fill your room with fragrance right before bed or whenever you need a pick-me-up,’ Paul at Earl of East says.

Diptyque expert adds, ‘Electric diffuser is very easily adaptable, as you can carry it from one room to another to suit your mood and desires.’

3. Freshen up the space with a room spray

Similar to pillow sprays, there are also room sprays - or home sprays as some brands call it - which you can use to scent your bedroom with. Only instead of spraying your bed linen with it, you just mist it in the air.

‘For instant scenting, choose the room spray as it instantly creates the welcoming atmosphere,’ Diptyque expert says.

Suzy advises on what types of fragrances to go for when it comes to the bedroom, ‘Choose textural, soothing scents. For the bedroom, I personally wouldn’t choose a scent that’s too dominant. Look for “textural” scent descriptions such as cashmere, velvet and fresh linen to enhance the feeling.’

4. Keep your wardrobe and drawers fresh too

‘One spot often overlooked for fragrance is the wardrobe,’ Paul at Earl of East starts. And yet, scenting your wardrobe and drawers with clothes that you likely keep in the bedroom will help not only with making your clothes smell lovely, but it will also release a lovely smell into the room whenever you open them.

‘Adding a lightly scented air freshener can transform your closet into a calming extension of your room’s scent. Hang or place it on a shelf inside the wardrobe to subtly infuse clothes and linens with a gentle, woody aroma,’ Paul says.

Diptyque expert adds about the brand’s own version of a wardrobe air freshener, ‘The scented oval is perfect for even smaller, more intimate spaces such as wardrobes or cupboards, to keep all belongings delicately scented.’

5. Light some incense

While most traditional incense sticks likely possess an aroma that’s too intense for a bedroom, something like Earl of East’s incense cones in a grounding fragrance like Atlas Cedar or even burning palo santo or sage works in a bedroom setting.

‘For a gentle way to refresh the space each day, consider lighting an incense cone after making the bed. This simple ritual clears the room’s fragrance, creating a neutral and renewed scent base to start the day. Our incense cones deliver a subtle, earthy aroma that lingers, setting a calm, balanced tone in the room,’ Paul at Earl of East says.

6. Use naturally scented cleaning products

Even something like cleaning products come with their own smell. So reserve the nicest and most natural smelling cleaning sprays for giving your bedroom surfaces a scrub, as cleaning brand Method recommends.

‘Allowing dirt and grime to build up in your bedroom could lead to unpleasant odours. method’s anti-bac all purpose cleaner in French lavender is the perfect antidote to this. A classic scent, this charming fragrance boasts a medley of lavender, bergamot, purple sage and chamomile which is perfect for blasting grime whilst brightening your room with bursts of your favourite scents.’

Happy bedroom scenting without a candle in sight!