Why TikTok is in love with the very clever £199 UTÅKER bed from IKEA

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This IKEA bed is doing the rounds on TikTok at the moment, with one woman dubbing it the ultimate guest bedroom hack. Which... yes, which has absolutely piqued our interest.

So, what's so special about it? And is it really and truly one of those guest bedroom ideas that will make you the host with the most?

Well, considering it can be used as a sofa, two single beds, a king-size bed, and a modular-style corner sofa, we have a sneaky suspicion that the answer is a resounding 'hell yes!'

The IKEA bed shaking up TikTok

If you're doing up your guest room (or simply looking for a way to enhance the space in your small bedroom), then TikTokker @Allie.scott may have just found the answer.

Check it out:

At a cool £199, the UTÅKER bed seemingly answers that, 'Where the heck is everyone going to sleep?' question, and then some.

Why? Well, because you can use it, first of all, as a snuggly king-size bed, as seen right at the top of this article.

Or, if you prefer, you could switch it up into a comfy couch for 2-3 people to relax on:

(Image credit: IKEA)

Got a few more people popping over? Not enough seats to go around?

Don't worry: you can, if you like, upgrade that couch into a modular-style corner sofa, so that you can get even more bums on seats:

(Image credit: IKEA)

OK, it's not a hack per se, but it's certainly won us over with its ability to give us a double bed even if we don't always have the space for one.

And, proving it really does belong up at the top of our bedroom trends list, the UTÅKER bed has one last trick up its sleeve.

All you have to do is whip out some bedding, do a teeny bit of rearranging, and voila: you have two twin beds, ready to welcome your guests for the night!

(Image credit: IKEA)

Quite honestly, this genius IKEA bed is the perfect example of lagom (aka the Swedish concept of 'not too much, not too little') in action.

It is a phrase that 'indicates balance. Lagom doesn’t have the negative connotation of "sufficient", nor does it claim perfection', according to the people at Something Swedish Blog.

And the UTÅKER bed does all of that and more, providing people with everything they need in their guest bedroom with one simple, built-to-last design.

The UTÅKER stackable bed £199 at IKEA When stacked, these two beds become a single bed or sofa. Unstacked, you get a double bed, corner sofa or two spare beds for sleepovers. Clever stuff!

One word of warning, however: the mattresses are not included with this IKEA bed, so you'll need to buy them separately.

And, if you scour the positive reviews on the IKEA site, you'll likely find a fair few people complaining that a standard mattress doesn't quite fit the frame.

With that in mind, then, we recommend sourcing your 200cm by 80cm mattresses before/at the same time as purchasing your new down-for-anything bed. Just to be safe. You can check out our review of the best mattresses if you need a helping hand.

See you in the IKEA maze...