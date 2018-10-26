Padding in place of breadcrumb

Children's room ideas

If you’re redesigning your child’s room, don’t miss our fantastic ideas for children’s bedrooms – with all budgets, styles and fuss levels catered for. We have beautiful and practical schemes for all ages, from nurseries for new arrivals to tots and teenagers, plus fun playroom ideas for wet weather weekends.

Jennifer Louise Ebert, Senior Content Editor
26th October 2018

Second bedroom Edwardian villa 25BH April p71 James

ALL children’s room pictures
Monochrome child's room with pattern cushions and tent

MODERN children’s room pictures
Nursery

COUNTRY children’s room pictures
Traditional children's bedroom with pink soft furnishings

TRADITIONAL children’s room pictures

Children's room decorating ideas

Budget children's room design ideas

Budget children’s room design ideas – to create a room you’ll love for less

Want to spruce up your child's room for minimal cost? We show you how!
Girls' bedroom ideas

Girls’ bedroom ideas – to add an air of magic to her space

Check out these totally trendy schemes that’ll please even the fussiest of kids (and parents!)
Nursery decorating ideas

Nursery decorating ideas – perfect for your new arrival

From toddler to energetic little one, create a room your kids will love as they grow
Boys bedroom design ideas

Brilliant boys’ bedroom design ideas for every style

Follow these tips to add an air of magic to your boys' bedroom

Design a gender-neutral child’s room that is super stylish

Make your child's bedroom beautiful with these useful and practical ways to create a scheme all children will love
See all children's room decorating ideas

Ideal Home loves...

Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
Add a feature wall | Nursery decorating ideas | Nursery | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome

Nursery decorating ideas for your new arrival

Children's room space and storage

Stylish children's room makeover

Be inspired by this cool boy’s bedroom

Vibrant colours and a compact cabin bed may have been suitable for a little boy’s room, but with the owner’s…
Simple country bedroom | Children's bedroom ideas for every age | Children's rooms | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Create a fun kids’ play space in 5 steps

A child’s bedroom is his or her sanctuary – it’s where small people play, learn, sleep and dream. Whatever the…
Toy storage solutions - children's bedroom - children's room storage - image - housetohome.co.uk

Toy storage solutions – 7 of the best ideas

If your home resembles Santa's workshop after a busy shift, bring order to toyland with stylish storage solutions for tots…
See all space and storage

Children's room colour schemes

children's room storage ideas

Play around with colour for fun children’s bedroom schemes
kidsbedrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Playful ideas for children’s rooms
Blue and pink nursery

13 neutral nurseries if you’re having a surprise
Geometric children's room
Video

Decoratingetc: Create a cool children’s room

Children's room project advice

Grey star sling bookcase

How to create the ultimate kids’ reading corner

Find the perfect spot for little ones to cosy up with a good book
Different furniture

Siblings who share rooms – how to create the divide

Create a room divide without dividing your kids with these easy tricks
Ikea hack: Child's bed with slide

Dad creates amazing slide bed with clever Ikea hack

Dad creates ultimate play bed for his young son. And here’s how he did it
Childrens room

Essential guide to children’s rooms

Everything you need to know about decorating children's rooms
See all children's room project advice

Children's room buying advice

Nursery chairs – our pick of the best

Nursery furniture – our pick of the best
Create a fun space for your child's nursery

Children’s wallpaper – our pick of the best designs
Underbed store | Childrens room furniture guaranteed to raise a smile | Childrens room | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Children’s beds – our pick of the best for all ages
See all buying advice

Planning your child's bedroom

A child’s room is so much more than just a place to sleep – it’s a bedroom, playroom, study area and even somewhere to store clothes, books and toys. It’s a little boy or little girl’s chance to have their own space, which often feels magical to them, where they can play safely and happily, and also do their school homework.

Deciding on a colour scheme for kids’ rooms 
Thinking about your colour scheme is a good place to start, as it means you can ensure any furniture or accessories you choose will work with your child’s room. Ask your child if they have a preference for wall colour. Perhaps they love pink or green or yellow? Agreeing on a shade with them will help them feel a connection to the space and will make it extra special to them.

If wallpaper  is your or your child’s preference, decide whether this will cover every wall or be a feature on one wall. Wallpaper can be a trickier option than paint, as themed designs may not always be flavour of the month in years to come, so they might need to be updated relatively frequently.

Carpets are the ideal choice for a young child’s room, as they will provide cushioning for little ones if they fall. Go for a colour or pattern that will hide stains – you can guarantee there will be spillages! In later years, wood-effect laminates are a good option and are affordable and easy to clean – just add a rug for a bit of warmth.

Choosing children’s furniture
Once you’ve got the ‘shell’ of your room sorted, it’s time to focus on furniture that’s suitable for kids’ rooms. Work out how much space you have and think about how it will function as your child grows up. A simple single bed in a classic style will last for years to come, but a themed bed, such as Thomas the Tank Engine or princess’s castle, will be a real treat.

Some beds have built-in desks and storage, which are brilliant in a compact space. For older children, loft-style beds are great and have room for a study area beneath. Where there’s plenty of space for a separate desk, adjustable versions are helpful and can be raised as your child gets bigger.

Neutral finishes, such as natural wood, white painted wood or metal, and metallics are sensible choices because they will go with almost any colour scheme if the room is later updated. Ideally, you don’t want to change the furniture every time you change the colour scheme.

Upcycling second-hand furniture
If you’re into DIY, why not give upcycling a go? Search antiques shops or online for bargain pieces of furniture that you can transform with a coat of paint. It’s a good way to keep costs down, but you’ll also create something that’s wonderfully individual. Desks, chairs, cupboards and bookcases are good pieces to look for.

Creating ample storage
Every parent knows what it’s like to stand on a Lego brick while walking through their child’s room in bare feet. Or when you trip over yet another stuffed toy. We may talk about the importance of storage in every room, but never is it more vital than in kids’ bedrooms. If you’re not careful, the sheer amount of toys can get completely out of hand, so make storage boxes your friend. Clear plastic ones will let you see the contents of the box without having to rake through it, while beautifully patterned and colourful boxes will add a decorative touch that completely disguises the contents. There are plus points to both.

Choose boxes in the same sizes so they can be stacked on top of each other. Cubby-hole-type shelving units that accommodate boxes are useful, too. Cupboard space is essential as well, for clothes and toys. Plus a bookcase means all of your child’s favourite reads will be close to hand.