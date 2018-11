Planning your child's bedroom

in every room, but never is it more vital than in kids’ bedrooms. If you’re not careful, the sheer amount of toys can get completely out of hand, so make storage boxes your friend. Clear plastic ones will let you see the contents of the box without having to rake through it, while beautifully patterned and colourful boxes will add a decorative touch that completely disguises the contents. There are plus points to both.



Choose boxes in the same sizes so they can be stacked on top of each other. Cubby-hole-type shelving units that accommodate boxes are useful, too. Cupboard space is essential as well, for clothes and toys. Plus a bookcase means all of your child’s favourite reads will be close to hand.

A child’s room is so much more than just a place to sleep – it’s a bedroom, playroom , study area and even somewhere to store clothes, books and toys. It’s a little boy or little girl’s chance to have their own space, which often feels magical to them, where they can play safely and happily, and also do their school homework.Thinking about your colour scheme is a good place to start, as it means you can ensure any furniture or accessories you choose will work with your child’s room. Ask your child if they have a preference for wall colour. Perhaps they love pink or green or yellow? Agreeing on a shade with them will help them feel a connection to the space and will make it extra special to them.If wallpaper is your or your child’s preference, decide whether this will cover every wall or be a feature on one wall. Wallpaper can be a trickier option than paint, as themed designs may not always be flavour of the month in years to come, so they might need to be updated relatively frequently.Carpets are the ideal choice for a young child’s room, as they will provide cushioning for little ones if they fall. Go for a colour or pattern that will hide stains – you can guarantee there will be spillages! In later years, wood-effect laminates are a good option and are affordable and easy to clean – just add a rug for a bit of warmth.Once you’ve got the ‘shell’ of your room sorted, it’s time to focus on furniture that’s suitable for kids’ rooms. Work out how much space you have and think about how it will function as your child grows up. A simple single bed in a classic style will last for years to come, but a themed bed, such as Thomas the Tank Engine or princess’s castle, will be a real treat.Some beds have built-in desks and storage, which are brilliant in a compact space. For older children, loft-style beds are great and have room for a study area beneath. Where there’s plenty of space for a separate desk, adjustable versions are helpful and can be raised as your child gets bigger.Neutral finishes, such as natural wood, white painted wood or metal, and metallics are sensible choices because they will go with almost any colour scheme if the room is later updated. Ideally, you don’t want to change the furniture every time you change the colour scheme.If you’re into DIY, why not give upcycling a go? Search antiques shops or online for bargain pieces of furniture that you can transform with a coat of paint. It’s a good way to keep costs down, but you’ll also create something that’s wonderfully individual. Desks, chairs, cupboards and bookcases are good pieces to look for.Every parent knows what it’s like to stand on a Lego brick while walking through their child’s room in bare feet. Or when you trip over yet another stuffed toy. We may talk about the importance of storage