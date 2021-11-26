We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas door arch decorations are getting a lot of festive love on Instagram, with #doorarch offering up almost 1.1K posts.

Making your own DIY Christmas decor is easier than you might think – this Christmas idea from Wilko is a quick and effective way of creating your own magical festive grotto.

Make a Christmas door arch decoration

You don’t need a whole host of kit to make this enchanting Christmas doorway arch, making it the perfect budget Christmas decorating idea. Just a selection of different sized baubles and some artificial flowers and foliage. Have fun!

What you’ll need

Faux foliage garland

Medium and large baubles

Faux ponsettias

Pinecones

Artificial berry sprigs

Damage-free Command strips

1. Attach your Christmas garland

Attach the plain artificial foliage garland around the door frame. Extend the branches so they’re nice and full and drape over the doorway.

For a damage-free solution that won’t mark walls, use Command strips that can easily be removed after Christmas.

168 feet Fake Foliage Garland, £18.99, Amazon

Add volume and a traditional festive feel with this trailing ivy. Pair it with branches from an old artificial Christmas tree or fake fir branches from Etsy. View Deal

2. Add oversized baubles

Hang a selection of oversized baubles from the Christmas door arch decoration. Space them equally and alternate colours. Pick lightweight plastic baubles that won’t shatter if they fall off!

We used white and silver decorations for a sophisticated look, but you can go as bright as you dare! It is Christmas after all!

Christmas Concepts Extra Large Baubles, £19.99 at Amazon

These 150mm baubles come in a pack of 3, one of each Shiny, Matte & Glitter to mix things up. These designs come in 24 colour options, from emerald green to hot pink – to suit all decorating schemes. Design – Christmas Decorations View Deal

3. Arrange smaller baubles

Hang slightly smaller baubles from the artificial garland. Space them equally as before, nestling them among the oversized baubles. Make sure they are securely on the branches so they don’t slip off and bonk someone on the head.

Glitter silver baubles 38 pack, £6, Wilko

This large pack of baubles provides more than enough to decorate one arch. the pack contains a mixture of matt, shiny and glittery baubles to create a perfectly balanced display. View Deal

4. Add the finishing touches

Add in final flourishes like artificial poinsettia flowers, berry clusters and frosted pinecones. Use the wire to wrap around the garland foliage to secure it in place, like you would making a normal DIY Christmas wreath.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Snow tipped pinecones on wire 4 pack, £1, Wilko

Stand back and admire your finished Christmas door decor. The perfect backdrop for all those festive photos from now until New Year.

Once Christmas is over, you can simply dismantle your arch and keep the components safe until next year.