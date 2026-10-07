Christmas might seem a long time away but it’s actually less than 80 sleeps until the big day. So now’s a great time to slowly start preparations in order to stay organised and avoid stress in the lead up to the holiday. Christmas decor (at least the good kind) tends to sell out long before December so now’s the time to snap up these best Amazon Christmas decoration picks.

Amazon is a great place to shop for Christmas decorations on a budget - especially during Amazon Prime Day - as long as you know what to search and what to look for. Since the online retailer’s range is so vast, you have to weed through quite a lot of bad to get to the good – and that can get overwhelming for many. This is part of my job though, and I thoroughly enjoy hunting for these little treasures so that you don’t have to.

As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, I have a rather expensive taste. But even I’d happily add these affordable Christmas decor ideas to my home this festive season. Whether it’s the paper Christmas stars which are among the biggest Christmas decor trends of 2026, or the charming drum Christmas tree skirt to hide an ugly tree stand. Amazon is also where I recommend to buy the best Christmas lights so I had to include a couple of those in this top 20 shortlist. Happy Christmas shopping!

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When it comes to Christmas shopping, I always recommend Amazon for the more traditional buys like velvet bow decorations or icicle ornaments, as well as DIY budget Christmas decorating ideas, be it a refillable advent calendar or dried fruits and pinecones. You just can’t go wrong there.