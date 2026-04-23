Kitchen bins shouldn't be an afterthought – 12 best kitchen bins that will help you recycle better in 2026, chosen by a picky editor

Kitchen bins are never the most fun purchase to make for a cooking space, but they're certainly the most essential. I'm a big believer in the ethos of 'buy nice or buy twice' which is why doing the research into the items you use every day and purchasing the very best option for you pays off.

When it comes to kitchen bins, there's a lot more to it than what meets the eye. From recycling compartments that take the stress out of separating waste (particularly as the new recycling rules in England come into play) to odour filters that make smelly bins a thing of the past, it's worth considering these small features that will make your kitchen bin something that works seamlessly for your lifestyle - rather than a frustrating hindrance.

Of course, style matters too. Colour reigns supreme when it comes to kitchen trends for 2026, and kitchen bins have certainly got the memo. From pastel hues to bold mustard shades that make a statement out of a practical purchase, you can find the exact shade to match your chosen kitchen colour scheme.

Stainless steel is going nowhere, however, and my round-up of the 12 kitchen bins to shop now includes so many sleek metal styles that will look good for years to come. The Joseph Joseph Totem Max bin is my personal favourite - after years of use it's still in perfect condition and looks great in the corner of my kitchen.

Without further ado, these are some of the best bins on the high street to shop now.

Whether you favour a colourful scheme or prefer your kitchen essentials to sit subtly in the background, these stand-out bins will be an excellent practical addition to a cooking space without compromising on appearance.

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