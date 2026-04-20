Things you can no longer recycle when decluttering due to new bin rules in England – and what to do with them instead

New recycling rules came into effect across England on the 31st March 2026. And while this new 'Simpler Recycling' scheme has many benefits, it’s hard to ignore that it’ll also make decluttering harder. So, it’s important to be aware if you’re having a clear-out this spring.

I’m a huge advocate for a good decluttering session. Purging unwanted items can create a calm, clutter-free space, and until recently, recycling has been one of the best ways to get rid of items after a declutter. But under these new recycling rules, many items we could previously put in our recycling bins are no longer allowed.

The caveat is that many councils are exempt from these new regulations until 2048, but if your local authority has already made changes, it’s important to understand your options. And if you plan to declutter anytime soon, these are the items you can no longer recycle and what to do with them instead.

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Clutter you can no longer recycle

To make things easier, I’ve compiled a list of items you can no longer put in your recycling bin under the new 'Simpler Recycling’ scheme:

Drinking glasses

Candle jars

Glass cookware

Vases

Mirrors

Ceramics

Cutlery

Pots and pans

Kettles

Irons

Plastic plant pots

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Depending on your local authority, items such as drinking glasses and candle jars may already have been restricted from kerbside pickup due to their potential to contaminate the recycling process.

However, these new rules have standardised these exclusions across England, with every local council required to comply - either now or by 2048 at the very latest.

Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you have to hold on to your clutter. Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, says, ‘Whilst the new regulations may make it feel like fewer items can be recycled at home, there are still plenty of practical and sustainable options available.’

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What to do with your unwanted items if they can’t be recycled

1. Use a recycling scheme

It’s important to note that while the items above are no longer available for kerbside pickup, many can still be recycled - it just requires a little more work on your part. This is especially true if you want to recycle plastic plant pots.

Not only can you use schemes like B&Q’s plant pot recycling scheme (which is available in over 100 stores nationwide), but it may be that your local authority offers alternative static recycling sites for glass bottles and jars too. These can typically be found in supermarket car parks or by community centres.

As Shannon explains, ‘Your local recycling centre is still a great first port of call if you need to dispose of them. Many accept items that can’t go in household bins, and some even have reuse shops where usable pieces can be donated.’

2. Rehome them

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Whether you’re decluttering to save money while moving house or just switching up your home decor, and want to get rid of items that still have lots of life left in them, rehoming them is another great option.

You can offer up your unwanted items to friends and family instead of simply throwing them away, and most people would jump at the chance to take them off your hands - especially if this involves a new (well, old) mirror or sturdy Pyrex dish.

If they don’t want them, offer them to the local community. ‘Candle jars and similar containers can be ideal for charity art groups or community centres, where they’re often used as water pots or for storing supplies,’ Shannon says. ‘Plant pots can be offered to local allotments, community gardens or forest schools, where they’re usually very gratefully received.’

3. Upcycle them

If you can’t recycle your clutter under the new regulations, why not try upcycling? Many unwanted items can be given a second life if you’re willing to get a bit creative - especially if something is simply not your taste.

You could turn an ugly mirror into something that suits your style with simple adornments, or pop it outside to create a unique garden mirror idea. The same applies to candle jars and vases, as you can use a set like this Candle Making Kit (£24.99 at Amazon) to refill them yourself.

If you want to avoid spare jars and vases in the future, our Home Decor Editor, Sara, is a huge fan of refillable candles - and one of her favourites is the M&S Apothecary Calm Candle & Refill Set (£12 at M&S). This way, you know you’ll always be able to upcycle and repurpose your purchase.

4. Sell them

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

You know what they say: one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and this is something to remember when decluttering. After all, you can often turn clutter into cash if you’re willing to sell it.

You’d be surprised what people will buy, so it’s always worth trying to sell as much as you can - whether that’s at in-person car boot sales or online via reselling sites such as Vinted, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace.

As Shannon explains, ‘For vases, platforms like Facebook Marketplace are great, as many people search for affordable options for weddings or events, especially for DIY table settings.’ This way, you can ensure your unwanted items have a new life instead of being thrown away.

5. Think about future purchases

These new recycling rules affect everyone in England, so it’s worth keeping them in mind when you make future purchases too. To make this easier, keep track of what you can still recycle - which will also help you understand what you can’t.

To get around these rules and make life easier in the long run (especially if you plan on decluttering again soon, or just want to maintain a clean and tidy home), you could invest in new recycling bins or a compost bin for your garden to adhere to the rule changes for garden waste bins, too.

But more than anything, it might make you think twice before making that next purchase - especially if it’ll only serve a temporary purpose. Will it be easy to get rid of when you no longer want it? Is it worth it? In some cases, it might not be.

Habitat 45 Litre Triple Compartment Recycling Bin £61 at Habitat To make your recycling efforts easier, this bin has a 45L capacity that's split into 3 x 15L compartments. It's also pedal-powered, so you don't need to touch the lids. Joseph Joseph Stack 4l Stone Food Waste Caddy £34 at Amazon Under these new rules, we're all now entitled to a food waste bin collection - but only if you use the right liners. It's worth opting for a smaller caddy like this to keep inside the house, though. It even comes with an anti-odour filter. 4smile 300 Litre Garden Composter Bin £28.74 at Amazon As some garden waste now can't be collected by the council, why not invest in a compost bin so you can compost it yourself? By doing this, you can then feed your garden for free!

Happy decluttering!