I’m obsessed with the HAY metal garden furniture but could never afford the price tag – so, I’ve found 11 stylish alternatives that deliver the same look on a budget

Despite the wide choice of garden furniture available on the market, there’s one cult favourite garden furniture range that can be found in most of the stylish gardens – and that’s the HAY Palissade garden furniture. But as its price point is on the higher end of the spectrum, I’ve put together a shortlist of some of the best alternatives that deliver a similar look for less.

In the lead-up to the warmer months, I spend a lot of time looking at (and trying out) outdoor furniture pretty much on a daily basis so that I can recommend the best of the best garden furniture to you. And even though I look at so many different styles and designs, the HAY Palissade, available at Holloways of Ludlow, still remains one of my all-time favourites. It’s the aspirational garden furniture that I would love to one day have in my garden – and I know many of my Ideal Home colleagues feel the same way, including our Editor in Chief, Heather Young.

Characterised by its slim metal slats made from galvanised powder-coated steel, the Palissade collection from Danish brand HAY includes everything from outdoor dining sets to the best garden chairs and garden benches. The closest lookalike to the original that I’ve found is from Swyft’s newly launched garden furniture range. And since Swyft’s Garden Dining Set 01 and coordinating pieces from the collection are made from aluminium, which is one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture, it might even be more practical than HAY’s Palissade.

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