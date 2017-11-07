Good storage is crucial to keeping a dining room tidy and clutter-free - and it can even give you space to stow away excess kitchen equipment

Dining room storage is really important to keep the room tidy and clutter-free – and it gives you room to store excess kitchen equipment. Few of us have the luxury of a separate dining room these days. For most of us, a dining table is part of an open plan living room or is the centre of all the action in a kitchen. Which means we need to be canny about where we store all the bits and bobs we need to make mealtimes possible.

Dining room storage ideas

Well planned fittings make a dining room efficient – and beautiful. Here’s how to utilise storage in your dining room.

1. Include a multi-tasking bench

Whilst built-in furniture can often be a brilliant way to maximise your storage potential – especially in awkward spots like a loft room – there are plenty of other options that don’t involve the builders or massive budgets. Instead, before making any new furniture purchases, keep in mind how hard that piece should have to work to be worthy of a place in your home. Mixing a bench with chairs at the dining table creates a relaxed ambiance, not to mention allowing for squeezing on an extra guest at dinner when the need arises.

2. Create an unpretentious space for everyday life

Replace a formal display cabinet with a vintage-style cupboard with chicken-wire panels instead of glass doors. Store pretty tableware and linen in the cupboard so it doubles up as a decorative feature. Use rustic materials such as natural flooring, chunky wood and battered leather to provide plenty of interesting textures that will create a laid-back, lived-in feel.

3. Think beyond the dining room

If you have the space, consider incorporating a larder-style cupboard into your dining room scheme. Storage on this mighty scale means there shouldn’t be anything left cluttering up your dining room. Use a tonal colour palette that is in keeping with the rest of the scheme to provide balance. Alternatively, opt for a glass-fronted display unit. Use the visible shelves for decorative accessories and conceal practical pieces in the drawers below or elsewhere.

4. Make it multi-functional

Get super-organised with a fitted bench that doubles as a storage unit. Built-in bench seating like this corner design is an incredibly efficient use of space, especially in smaller rooms. Wood is not just practical, it adds texture and warmth to a scheme, too. Include conventional drawers and pull-out baskets under the seat for versatile additional storage that is easy to access and smart and streamlined when not in use.

5. Keep it individual

Factor in a standalone sideboard. Freestanding furniture can provide a more individual solution than costly bespoke built-in storage systems. A sideboard is a great place to store plates, cutlery and glasses out of sight, especially when it is as stylish as this one. If you’re on a tight budget, look out for a second-hand one you can paint or, if you aren’t, splurge on a standout design.

6. Dress up your dining room storage

Jazz up a corner of your dining room with a painted dresser – this design has lots of display space for your treasured crockery. Alternatively, make the most of ceiling height by fitting extra-tall cupboards, storing those rarely needed items in the harder-to-reach zones. Line your display cabinets with textured wallpaper for a bespoke touch.

7. Build it bespoke

Work in a stylish bank of built-in cabinetry. Bespoke cupboards can be slotted neatly into alcoves and are ideal for display or storage. Remember symmetry is always pleasing so try to achieve a balanced look. If your space is verging on the small side, consider fitting unusual doors with mirrored insets or updating existing ones. Mirrors can have an enormous visual impact on a space.

8. Be versatile

For a hardworking fix, consider freestanding furniture that can work in virtually any room. Standalone designs offer heaps of variety and choice when it comes to keeping an open-plan living space flexible. A wooden storage chest like the one shown here can be moved in, around and out when redecorating. Finish by styling the top with your favourite accessories, including vases and candle holders.

9. Utilise unloved space

Design a dining scheme around your storage requirements. Take advantage of all the space available with floor-to-ceiling shelving. Fit shelves into unused alcoves and use for books and decorative pieces so you won’t need to provide floor-standing shelves or cupboards. Paint your shelves in a different colour to your walls to provide a neat contrast.

10. Look to your living room

Add a table. The ultimate fuss-free option, a simple round table is a sure winner with those who don’t like larger, fitted pieces of furniture. Storage isn’t always about concealing belongings. Position a table in an alcove rather than adding built-in cupboards or shelving and use the tabletop for practical as well as decorative objects, such as lighting, ornaments and photo frames.

11. Consider ornamental furniture

Bring a touch of feminine softness to a dining room with a decorative armoire. Opt for a glass-fronted display unit that will show off tableware and glassware rather than keeping it hidden from view. The curvaceous lines and ornate features of this cabinet bring an on-trend, opulent feel to the dining room. After all, the devil is in the detail.

12. Line ’em up

If you have objects that are worthy of showing off then display them along an open shelf. Lay a carefully curated selection of ceramics and pretty trinkets along the top of a false wall, which acts as a shelf. Alternatively, floating shelves keep a dining room neat and clutter-free and are a good way to make use of every inch, especially if you’re short of floor space for freestanding units. They also add personality to a plain wall.

