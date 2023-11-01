‘It’s the ultimate party piece’ - This £12 IKEA table has been given a glitzy disco ball transformation

Quick and easy DIY projects can turn an affordable piece of furniture into something truly special. This latest IKEA table hack incorporates one of our favourite new trends of 2023: disco balls.

Yes, the Christmas disco trend is set to dominate the upcoming festive period. While it would be easy to buy ready-made pieces for the party season, we’ve spotted an IKEA hack that will save you some pennies.

We’ve spoken to the woman behind this impressive IKEA hack and got the inside scoop on how to make this glitzy IKEA disco ball coffee table at home.

IKEA disco ball coffee table hack

IKEA will always be one of the most affordable furniture brands out there, but there’s no doubt that the wooden offerings can be a little dull - especially if you’re someone who likes to make a statement. And while we’re keen advocates for painting IKEA furniture , one IKEA hack extraordinaire has taken her creativity one step further.

Kate Hewitt at @our_bears_home has turned her hand to countless IKEA hacks over the years, and she’s made a name for herself on Instagram as an IKEA master. So, when her friend picked up a LACK side table on sale for £8 due to the damaged packaging, she called on Kate to turn the bargain into something special.

Kate told Ideal Home, ‘She wanted a small coffee table, and the brief was party piece for the upcoming festivities.’

After thinking long and hard, Kate knew exactly what to do. ‘I am obsessed with disco balls and spotted a trend where people were making mirrors out of the sticky self-adhesive sheets, so I thought let’s go a little extra and make it into a coffee table,’ she said.

And we have to say that her disco ball coffee table hack is definitely her best yet. With an £8 IKEA table and some self-adhesive disco ball sheets, she’s turned a rather unexciting coffee table into the ultimate party piece.

The hack is simple but very effective. She patiently and precisely stuck the self-adhesive disco ball sheets to the table, ensuring every inch was covered. Before too long, the black table disappeared, replaced by a glitzy and glamorous side table that now serves as the perfect drinks table for festive parties.

From afar, it gives off the illusion that it’s invisible, melting into the gorgeous lounge behind it - which means it’s perfect for small living rooms ! But up close, you get the full disco ball effect, and Kate’s green vase and stunning cocktail glasses help the party piece ooze even more glamour.

Although Kate made this disco ball table for her friend, she was so impressed with the end result that she began to question her decision. She wrote in the comments section, ‘I love it 😂 think I might keep it.’

What makes this IKEA hack even more impressive is the fact that you can’t buy anything like this ready-made (trust us, we’ve looked). So, if you want to follow in Kate’s footsteps, this is what you’ll need to make it yourself.

We didn’t think it was possible to fall even further in love with the disco ball trend, but here we are.