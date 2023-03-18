'Genius' - The IKEA rug hack that will make your bed look more expensive for just £3.99

Everyone loves an easy DIY project from time to time, especially if it will elevate the look of our home at a fraction of the cost of hiring a professional, or instead of buying a pricier item.

One TikTok user recently revealed a super clever IKEA hack for making her bed look more expensive, using nothing but an IKEA rug and a glue gun – and just a few minutes of work.

The hack clearly captured the attention of fellow DIY and home decor lovers, with the video receiving over 317,000 views, over 9,500 likes, and plenty of enthusiastic comments.

IKEA rug bed hack

In the video, TikToker @kjg_home shared that she bought the £3.99 IKEA SORTSÖ (opens in new tab) beige small rug, which measures in at 55.85cm, for this budget bedroom idea.

She proceeds to instruct her followers to fold the rug in half, before folding the top layers down on top of each other once again, creating a layered effect with both sets of tassels visible at the front.

After that, she is seen glueing one side of the throw together, ensuring that all the layers are sealed up.

Then, she goes on to add some stuffing to the inside of the throw. After that, she glues together the other side, and the middle of the throw, before smoothing down the tassels at the front, to create a feature pillow. No sewing machine in sight, and all for the cost of just £3.99 for the rug (if you don't have a glue gun you can pick one up from £10 on Amazon (opens in new tab)).

IKEA SORTSÖ rug/throw (Image credit: IKEA)

She then placed the pillow in the middle of her bed – in front of her regular white pillows– and it instantly provides a much more stylish look, making the bed look more luxurious and expensive than it did before.

Viewers loved the hack, with one writing, ‘such a good idea!!!!’; while another simply said ‘Genius’. There were some concerns about how to wash the throw now that it had been glued, but one user suggested that anyone who was keen to try the hack out should use fabric glue, which can be hand-washed in cold water.

We’d have to agree that this IKEA hack instantly improves the look and feel of the bed, providing a hotel-esque, luxury vibe to what was originally a fairly plain space. It's one of our favourite new neutral bedroom ideas!

The throw is only sold in-store though and isn’t available to buy online, so you’ll need to head to your local IKEA if you want to try this out at home.

Will you be giving it a go?