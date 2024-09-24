5 creative ways to reuse egg boxes around the home - put this commonly discarded item to good use

Given that eggs sit on most people's weekly shopping list, there will be a LOT of empty egg boxes that get tossed in with the recycling. But there are a surprising number of ways to reuse egg boxes around the home which might make you think twice about discarding the next carton you finish.

While it makes perfect sense to put egg boxes in with the rest of our household recycling, you're missing out on using them for several handy purposes around the home. The size, shape and material of egg boxes make them ideal for DIY storage ideas, plus a number of other things.

Just like there are a surprising number of ways to reuse Gu pots, there are some genius hacks that put egg boxes to good use. We've asked organising and interior experts to share the top ways to reuse egg boxes around the home - once you learn them, you'll be keeping hold of your next empty carton for sure.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)

Some of the recommendations in this list will come as no surprise, where others might just wow you. Here are the top 5 ways to reuse egg boxes around the home, and get something useful out of an item you would have otherwise thrown away.

1. DIY a seedling tray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A genius way to put your old eggboxes to use is to turn them into planters for seedlings. DIY seedling pot ideas are sustainable yet effective, and egg boxes are the perfect shape to fill with soil and house seeds as they germinate.

'Firstly, fill each little compartment with soil and plant your seeds,' Sam Tamlyn, Managing Director, Shutterly Fabulous explains. 'Then, make sure to place the boxes on a sunny windowsill where they can receive enough sunlight, and water them often. As the plants grow and become stronger, you can move them directly into larger pots or into your garden too.'

'Not only does this reduce waste, but it also promotes sustainable and eco-friendly gardening, ensuring nothing goes to waste,' says Sam. 'And more importantly, who wouldn't want some freshly home-grown herbs to use in their cooking?'

Whatever you're planning on growing, an egg box can be the ideal planting pot for the first stage of the process. You'll be able to sow seeds successfully, while putting something to use that would have otherwise gone to waste.

2. Store small items

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Sims)

Another ideal way to reuse egg boxes is to store small items and bric-a-brac that would otherwise go missing. There are heaps of things that we keep in the home that don't warrant a designated place, because they're small, loose, and random - enter empty egg box to provide a handy little home for our bits and bobs.

For DIYers, egg boxes are ideal for storing loose nuts, bolts, screws and nails. Not only will you be able to keep all of the items safe, but the compartments can separate the different items from each other, which is bound to save you time when you next come to use them.

Other miscellaneous items like buttons, batteries and elastic bands can be stored in egg boxes too. You could even use an empty carton as a DIY toy storage idea, if there are lots of small toys with different components in the house - these are usually a nightmare to find a place for.

3. Create a paint palette

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Whether you're looking for a new hobby to enjoy your in downtime, or wanting to encourage little ones to get creative, painting at home is a lovely option. And you can reuse egg boxes in the process, by turning the cartons into makeshift paint palettes.

'Each cup holds a different colour, and since they’re disposable, cleanup is super easy,' says Claire Law, Hollydog Blog. 'Children can also mix colours in the different sections without making a mess on any surfaces.'

If you've ever painted at home before, you'll know that it can be tricky to find something to mix and match colours in - and resorting to an old bowl or plate isn't ideal. Your empty egg box is the perfect solution, as it uses something that can be simply thrown away afterwards.

4. Make firestarters

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If your household loves a camping trip, make sure you save your egg boxes, because they make great fire starters. Paired with some lint and candle wax, the egg box can be used to make either one large fire starter, or six smaller ones.

'Egg cartons are ideal to use as fire starters for camping trips,' says Jason Wise, Editor, EarthWeb. 'You can pack the compartments with dryer lint or paper, then dip the whole thing in melted wax. Once it dries, you’ve got a super handy fire starter that lights up easily and burns for a while.'

You can use it whole or tear the carton up into six individual fire starters. Save it for the next time you're going camping, having a BBQ or making use of your wood burner, if you're lucky enough to have one.

5. Turn into a bird feeder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final creative way to reuse egg boxes around the home is to make a bird feeder to add to your garden. All you need is a bit of string and some bird food.

Poke four holes in the corners of the carton, then thread some twine through the holes and tie a knot in each. You can then tie the ends of the pieces of twine together and knot this around a tree branch - or even hang it from garden storage units such as the shed.

This budget garden idea is an easy way to add a fun, creative element to your garden, whilst encouraging wildlife to come and visit. And it's all thanks to a simple egg box that would have otherwise been thrown away.

6. Make a slug and snail trap

(Image credit: Getty)

'Another very practical use for your leftover egg boxes is to make a natural slug and snail trap,' says Luke Dejahang, Gardening Expert and CEO of Crown Pavilions. 'Cut the cartons in half and place them upside down in your garden beds or near vulnerable plants. This will deter snails and slugs, as they seek out cool and dark places to hide at night, which the egg boxes provide.'

Using an egg box as a natural slug repellent is an environmentally-friendly alternative to putting down chemical deterrents.

7. Store Christmas baubles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Instead of splashing out on an expensive dedicated Christmas bauble storage solution egg boxes are a perfect DIY version for protecting your more delicate decorations. Pack small baubles or decorations away individually in each section, you can add some extra padding with tissue paper or kitchen roll and then pull an elastic band to secure the lid in place.

You will need to collect quite a few boxes, but the good news is that as they're all a uniform shape they can easily be stacked up together inside a large cardboard or plastic box for easy storage. Start collecting now and you'll be ready to revamp your Christmas decoration storage in January.

So there are plenty of ways to reuse egg boxes around the home, and get something useful out of an item that would have otherwise been discarded. Will you be saving your next empty egg box and trying any of these ideas?