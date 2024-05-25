Save money on your next DIY project with Wilko's new tool hire service
Realise all your DIY projects without having to buy new equipment
For those of us with little storage space and large-scale DIY projects being a rare occurrence, owning every single power tool that we might need once or twice a year is not practical. Not to mention economical. Which is why services like the new Wilko Tool Hire come in handy on the occasion of a difficult or easy DIY project.
But it’s not just the best drills and jigsaws that you can hire for a fraction of its actual price and for anywhere from 1 day to as long as you need. Cleaning and garden maintenance tools are also available – whether it’s the best lawnmowers or best pressure washers.
And the equipment on offer is truly some of the best, top-level in its respective categories. So even if you’re a professional in need of a tool at the last minute, you can benefit from this service.
Wilko Tool Hire
At one point last year, it looked like we’d seen the last of Wilko as the Wilko stores across the country were closing down and the retailer went into administration. But since being bought by The Range, the brand has gone from strength to strength again as we recently saw the return of its website and even some of the stores, followed by the release of Wilko’s kitchen collection.
And now, the launch of Wilko Tool Hire. Powered by easyToolhire, the way it works is very simple – you select your region, pick the tool category and then book the specific tool you wish to hire for a period of time set by you.
Then you either collect your equipment from one of the service’s depots or have them delivered to you – some items even come with a free delivery offer. And if you need advice about what tool might be best for the job at hand, then the customer service team is there to help.
The platform has already received some praising reviews. One customer wrote, ‘I needed to hire a concrete poker, mixer and plate compactor for a project I was working on. The equipment was in great condition and the team at the depot were really helpful. I found the hiring process to be really simple and straightforward. I wouldn’t hesitate in using them again. Thanks.’
But Wilko is not the only platform or retailer offering the service of tools for hire. B&Q, Jewson and HSS are just a few other places you can go to if you’re in need of a one-off DIY or cleaning tool.
So don't be put off a project simply because you don't have the tools – simply borrow them instead and see your DIY dreams come true!
