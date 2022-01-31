The B&M egg chair is back – and it looks even better than last year’s!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shopping alert! The B&M egg chair is back – and we are loving its sleek new look.

The brand new B&M hanging egg chair’s design features a gorgeous rattan frame and slender black stand. At a great price of £250, the Island Paradise Hanging Chair is a perfect addition to your outdoor living room ideas for summer 2022.

The new B&M egg chair

We’re big fans of the warm neutral tone and streamlined black base of this new single-seated outdoor egg chair. With sumptuous cream cushions, a cocooning oval shape, and gentle rocking action, it’s the perfect spot for hanging out outdoors.

The rattan material gives the chair a fun 70s boho feel, and the natural hue will look lovely backdropped against greenery and pot plants. The black frame will recede into the background, making the whole chair feel less imposing in smaller spaces.

Given the cold weather outside, it might feel early in the year to be thinking about outdoor entertaining. However, we think it’s well worth looking for a few new additions for your garden this month and thinking of ways to spruce things up.

Particularly with the official best date to buy garden furniture fast approaching… Whether it’s an egg chair or outdoor sofa, having the best garden furniture for your space means you can make the most of the warmer weather and lighter evenings come spring.

Video Of The Week

The hanging egg chair is a stylish and comfy option, loved by the likes of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch. B&M’s egg chairs are a great choice if you’ve missed out on the sell-out Aldi egg chair in the past.

There are two other designs, the Siena (which also comes as a double version with two seats) and the New York. We previously shared the B&M egg chair for pets, which is still available in some stores if you want to treat your cat to a stylish chair, too.

The new B&M hanging egg chair is hitting stores now, and will be available on the B&M website. If you like the look of these, act quickly because we predict they’ll sell out in a flash.