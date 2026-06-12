5 plants that thrive on a north-facing balcony garden – the best flowering and evergreen varieties for a lush outdoor space

A north-facing balcony can be a challenging position for plants, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grow a thriving garden on one. It’s just about choosing the best plants for a north-facing balcony.

More apartment owners and renters are getting into gardening than ever, which is why balcony garden ideas are so popular right now. Not all of us are blessed with an east-, west- or south-facing outdoor space, though, which is why north-facing garden ideas are perhaps the most crucial to creating a productive space in shadier conditions.

I’ve rounded up a list of the best plants for a north-facing balcony garden, handpicked by the experts, to help you infuse your outdoor space with flowers, foliage and harvests.

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Balcony growing essentials

Crocus Rattan Balcony Basket Planter £14.99 at Crocus A gorgeous rattan basket planter that can be hooked onto a balcony railing. GEEZY Geezy Stackable Vertical Garden Flower Pot, Set of 3 £19.49 at Amazon Ideal for staggering several different plants on a small balcony. OGIMA Set of 3 41cm Railing Planter Boxes £29.99 at Amazon A set of three hanging planters for a balcony railing.