5 plants that thrive on a north-facing balcony garden – the best flowering and evergreen varieties for a lush outdoor space
These plants don't mind the shade!
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A north-facing balcony can be a challenging position for plants, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grow a thriving garden on one. It’s just about choosing the best plants for a north-facing balcony.
More apartment owners and renters are getting into gardening than ever, which is why balcony garden ideas are so popular right now. Not all of us are blessed with an east-, west- or south-facing outdoor space, though, which is why north-facing garden ideas are perhaps the most crucial to creating a productive space in shadier conditions.
I’ve rounded up a list of the best plants for a north-facing balcony garden, handpicked by the experts, to help you infuse your outdoor space with flowers, foliage and harvests.
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