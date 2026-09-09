Can my neighbour build a shed against my fence? 3 rules they’ll need to follow – and what to do if they break them

Can my neighbour build a shed against my fence? You wouldn’t be the first to ask – but the answer isn’t exactly straightforward.

Sheds can quickly become garden features that cause neighbour disputes, especially when they sit close to your garden’s boundary. Even if it's close to your side, a shed that sits within the bounds of your neighbour’s own garden is generally considered acceptable by law – but there are a few exceptions, as well as height rules they’ll need to follow.

Below, I’ve explored whether or not your neighbour can build a shed against your fence – and the three rules they’ll need to follow if they’re building it within two metres of your garden’s boundary.

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(Image credit: Future Plc/David Giles)

So, can a neighbour build a shed against your fence? It might feel as though it’s infringing on your space, but the position itself isn’t classed as an offence. It’s all down to its height, roof design, and whether or not your area is listed or protected.

‘Permitted development rights under Class E of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) let homeowners put up garden outbuildings without planning permission, provided they stay within specific permitted development criteria,’ says Andrew Boast, property expert at SAM Conveyancing. ‘So legally, your neighbour doesn’t need to ask your permission or even tell you before they build right up to the boundary line.’

Andrew notes that there are exceptions, though – and if either your property or your neighbour’s property meets certain criteria, they’ll need formal planning permission first.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘If either property is listed or is in a conservation area, national park or Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), those automatic rights disappear, in which case different planning rules can apply, and formal permission becomes mandatory regardless of how small the shed is,’ Andrew explains.

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If your neighbour is planning to build their shed within two metres of your fence or garden boundary, they’ll need to follow a few extra rules (even under permitted development).

1. Height

(Image credit: Future PLC/Russell Sadur)

There are rules around how high a garden fence can be, and the same applies to a shed that sits close to your fence.

'In England, if an outbuilding is within two metres of the boundary, it will generally need to be no more than 2.5 metres high if the owner wants to rely on permitted development rights,' says Sarah Dodd, founder and CEO of Tree Law.

That’s why it’s best to go for a shed that's under 2.5 metres tall, like this Mercia Woodsman Shiplap 8x4 ft Pent Shed from B&Q. If you notice that your neighbour is beginning to build a shed that’s too tall and within two metres of your fence, Andrew recommends taking dated photos from your side of the boundary and making a note of any measurements you can safely take.

‘That timeline matters a great deal if things escalate,’ he says. ‘Plus, it’s much easier to sort things out informally while the shed is still a frame than after the roof, guttering and finishing touches are all in place.’

As with any garden dispute, it’s best to speak to your neighbour before pursuing a legal path. Andrew says most people simply might not know the rules exist!

2. Roof design

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Your neighbour’s shed roof design matters if it’s built within two metres of your fence, too. More specifically, it’s about the way it manages rainfall.

‘The neighbour must manage rainwater on their own land,’ says Andrew. ‘Heavy rain running off an angled shed roof directly onto your land can saturate the soil, rotting your fence posts and potentially affecting the structural integrity of your garden walls or patios.’

Andrew says rainwater runoff onto your property from a poorly designed shed can be considered a civil nuisance, and so can the fence wood rot that can result from a solid structure sitting flush against a fence (if the rainwater becomes trapped in the tiny gap between the two).

They’ll also need to make sure that no part of the shed and its fixings cross over into your garden.

‘Your boundary is treated by UK property law as a vertical plane extending straight up into the sky,’ explains Andrew. ‘Even if the base of a neighbour’s shed is on their land, their roof eaves, guttering or decorative trims cannot cross over that boundary. If they do, it constitutes a civil trespass.’

Boundary rules like these are why you can’t prune your neighbour’s tree on their side of the fence (or keep the clippings from your side of the fence without their permission!).

3. Light

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

A neighbour’s tree blocking your sunlight is one thing, but what happens if an encroaching shed starts shadowing your space?

‘While a shed under 2.5 metres rarely breaches formal ‘Right to Light’ rules, if it blocks light to a window in a habitable room that has enjoyed uninterrupted light for over 20 years, a prescription claim can arise under civil law,’ says Andrew.

If your neighbour breaks any of these rules and a polite, informal chat with them doesn’t change anything, Andrew says you can report it to your council’s planning enforcement team for free.

‘They can investigate and, where appropriate, issue an enforcement notice requiring the work to be altered or removed, although this can take around eight to twelve weeks,’ Andrew explains.

‘For civil issues, such as guttering crossing the boundary, water damage, or a long-standing right to light, you’ll likely need a solicitor. This can take six to twelve months and cost around £1,500 to £10,000 or more if the matter reaches the stage of a court injunction.

‘Whatever happens, don’t take matters into your own hands by cutting, damaging or painting your neighbour’s shed. Even if it is encroaching onto your land, that could leave you facing a criminal damage claim instead.’

Where to buy sheds

Keter Darwin 6 x 4ft Apex Plastic Shed £339.15 at B&Q This affordable plastic shed comes with the base and a window. Outsunny 8 x 6ft Wood Effect Garden Shed £305.15 at Debenhams A wood-effect shed with sliding doors Mercia Woodsman Shiplap 8 x 4ft Pent Timber Dip Treated Shed From £645 at B&Q A classic wooden shed with a stylish pent roof.

If your neighbour builds a shed within 2.5 metres of your fence and it breaks any of the above rules, it's worth having a friendly chat with them first.