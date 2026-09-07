Can you plant allium bulbs in September? Experts say you can get them in the ground sooner than you'd think

Wondering whether you can plant allium bulbs in September? Preparations for spring start sooner than you'd expect;

The best time to plant allium bulbs can be tricky to pin down, because the timings vary between spring flowers. According to experts, though, the ideal planting window is wider than you’d think – and there’s never been a better time to start shopping for bulbs.

So, can you plant allium bulbs in September? Here’s what you need to know.

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What you'll need

The best time to plant bulbs for spring very much depends on the flower. Some, like daffodils, can be planted as soon as September arrives – but others, like tulips, are best kept away until November.

Can you plant alliums in September, though? I’ve been wondering it myself, and as it turns out, we do have the green light for getting the bulbs in the ground this month.

‘For anyone wanting a head start on next year’s colour, this is when planting your spring bulbs should be high on the list,’ says B&Q ’s horticulture expert, Mark Sage. ‘Prioritise daffodils, crocuses and alliums which can be planted now.’

I’ve had my eye on this award-winning allium collection from Crocus, which includes five different varieties with stunning architectural flower heads.

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It’s actually a brilliant time to plant allium bulbs, since they benefit from a head start before winter arrives.

‘September is the perfect month to plant allium bulbs,’ says Charlotte Daubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs . ‘Planting between September and November allows the soil to cool below 15 degrees, giving the bulbs plenty of time to establish good roots before the first frosts arrive.'

You can also plant alliums in pots this month, especially if you choose compact varieties like the white-bloomed Allium amplectens 'Graceful Beauty' (the bulbs are available to order from Thompson & Morgan). It only grows up to 30cm tall, so it;s perfectly suited to container life.

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If you want them to reach their full flowering potential, you'll need to know how deep to plant your allium bulbs. You can buy bulb planters like this Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter from Amazon, which includes a measurement scale on the side.

As Mark mentioned, you can plant daffodil bulbs in September, too – and if effortless displays are your kind of thing, there are plenty of low-maintenance daffodil varieties to choose from, like Narcissus 'February Gold' from Thompson & Morgan.

So, you can plant alliums in September. Time to start browsing for bulbs!