Watch out for tipsy wasps! How to avoid getting stung when they swarm this September

Homeowners should be on the lookout for tipsy wasps this month, pest experts have warned.

You may think that getting rid of wasps is solely a summer issue. However, late summer and early September are a prime time for ‘tipsy wasps’; intoxicated worker wasps that have essentially got drunk on fermented fruit that has dropped from trees.

Like a lot of drunks, tipsy wasps can sometimes be more aggressive than usual. So, I asked experts for ways to deter wasps , as well as what causes the tipsy wasp phenomenon in the first place. This is what they said.

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What are tipsy wasps?

At the end of summer, a wasp’s colony dies down, and worker wasps start looking for food. Often this is fermented fruit that has started dropping from the best fruit trees , and it is this fruit that makes the wasps ‘tipsy’.

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‘You can encounter ‘tipsy’ wasps during late summer and into early autumn. This is partly because, by this point in the season, the queen has stopped laying eggs, meaning there are fewer larvae for worker wasps to feed,’ explains Daniel Steward, managing director at Shield Pest Control .

'Normally, the larvae produce a sugary substance that the workers feed on, so when there are fewer larvae, the workers have to seek out other sources of sugar

‘At this time of year, there is also plenty of fallen fruit, such as apples and pears, left on the ground to ripen and rot. The sugars in this fruit can ferment and produce alcohol. Worker wasps, with their increased appetite for sugar, may feed on this fermented fruit and can appear intoxicated, sometimes flying erratically or seeming disoriented.’

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This is also why you are more likely to have wasps buzzing around you in pub gardens, outside cafe seating and picnics, as worker wasps search for sugary food

Do tipsy wasps sting more?

While wasps during this time of year may be a little more aggressive than usual as they seek food, they are not out with the intention to sting you. The alcohol makes their behaviour more erratic, but this doesn't necessarily mean they are more likely to sting you unprovoked.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Wasps don't generally go looking for people to sting. They sting when they feel threatened or when they're defending their nest,’ explains Natalie Bungay, head of technical at British Pest Control Association .

‘However, at this time of year they're spending much more time searching for sugary food, which brings them into closer contact with people. That means there are simply more opportunities for an unpleasant encounter. So rather than thinking of late-summer wasps as suddenly becoming aggressive, it's better to remember that they're hungry, persistent and much more likely to be sharing your lunch.’

One thing Natalie says is important to remember is that you should avoid swatting wasps that come near you.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Sudden movements can make it feel threatened. Move away calmly and give it space,’ she says.

‘Keep sweet food and drinks covered when you're outside, and be particularly careful with cans and bottles as a wasp can crawl inside without you noticing. Clearing away fallen or rotting fruit from areas where people spend time can also help.

‘If you find a nest, don't disturb it. A nest in a quiet location can often simply be left alone, but if it's somewhere people regularly pass, seek advice from a professional pest controller.

‘Most wasp stings are painful rather than dangerous, but some people can have a severe allergic reaction. If you suspect anaphylaxis, call 999 immediately.’

Get rid of wasps

Super Ninja Waspinator Twin Pack £9.99 at B&Q Wasps are territorial so if they think another colony has made your garden a home, they will avoid - hence why decoy nests are effective. ASPECTEK Wasp Traps, 2-Pack – £11.29 at Amazon UK Hang these traps near your patio/ seating area and wasps will be drawn to its sweet scent rather than your picnic. Crystal Opus Wasp Bee & Hornet Repellent Spray £9.99 at Amazon UK Mix one drop with water and spray around your home's entryways and patio to repell wasps from the area. It contains strong smells they do not like.

If you are concerned about wasps in your home or garden, you should contact a pest control experts (that is British Pest Control Association (BCPA) approved) for help and avice.