Think twice before hanging things on your neighbour's fence – these are the rules you need to follow to avoid legal action

Time to clear this common query up: Can my neighbour hang things on my fence?

A fence isn’t simply a boundary between gardens: there are a lot of neighbour fence rules you’ll need to be aware of to make sure you aren’t infringing on your neighbour's property – and, in this case, check that they aren’t overstepping yours. That includes the likes of hanging decorations, fixings and even fairy lights.

I spoke to DIY and legal experts, and they gave me the lowdown on how to check whether your neighbour actually can hang things on your fence – and which steps to take if they do so illegally.

Article continues below

1. Checking who owns the fence

(Image credit: Future PLC)

First things first, you’ll need to check who actually owns the fence. According to SAM Conveyancing's managing director, Andrew Boast, the rule that you own the fence to the left-hand side of your garden is a myth.

‘Ownership is governed strictly by the deeds or, in their absence, by historical usage and acts of ownership,’ he explains.

‘This can be easily determined by checking your title deeds or land registry plans. These documents contain a diagram showing who owns what fence, and when you see a “T” mark pointing towards your property, this indicates that the fence belongs to you.’

If you see marks on both sides, the fence is likely owned by both you and your neighbour – but if in doubt, Andrew advises having them read by a solicitor or a conveyancer who can make sense of them for you.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ownership also determines whether or not you can put a trellis on your fence, among other structural alterations. If you're keen to find garden screening ideas that you can build within your own garden's boundaries (and attach whatever you like to them!), it's worth looking into freestanding screens like this Outsunny 3-Panel Garden Privacy Screen from Amazon.

2. Asking for permission

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Once you’re sure you know who the fence belongs to, it’s a matter of asking for permission.

‘If it's your neighbour who owns the fence, you must seek permission from them before making any changes to the side facing into your property,’ says Ronseal’s resident DIY expert, Jimmy Englezos. ‘This includes decorative modifications like hanging fairy lights, or drilling holes to attach mirrors or hanging bird feeders.’

Likewise, your neighbour will have to ask you for permission if the fence belongs to you.

What happens if you both own the fence, then?

‘If the fence is shared, it is often governed by the principles of the Party Wall etc. Act 1996 (though this more commonly applies to brick walls),’ says Andrew. ‘For wooden fences, a shared boundary means neither party can take unilateral action that alters the structure – such as painting their side a different colour or leaning heavy materials against it – without the other’s consent.’

If you give each other the thumbs-up, you can skip to step four on this page. If not, you'll need to consider the offences that might be at play...

3. Taking further action

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Claire Lloyd Davies)

If your neighbour hangs things on your fence without asking you first (even light decorations!), Andrew from SAM Conveyancing says it can constitute a trespass to goods. It's similar to the rules that apply when it comes to painting your side of a neighbour's fence.

‘If a neighbour drills into your fence, paints it, or attaches heavy planters that cause the wood to rot or the structure to fail, this may constitute criminal damage,’ Andrew explains.

‘Under Section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971, a person who destroys or damages property belonging to another without a lawful excuse is committing an offence.’

If a dispute does arise, Andrew says the best first step is to formalise your enquiries in writing.

‘Under the Pre-Action Protocol for Debt Claims or general civil litigation guidelines, demonstrating that you attempted to resolve the matter through friendly and honest chat before seeking legal redress is vital for any future costs recovery,’ he advises.

The tricky part, Andrew told me, is that ownership of a fence can carry the burden of liability even if the damage isn’t your fault.

‘Under the Occupiers' Liability Act 1957, the occupier (usually the owner) has a duty of care to ensure that the boundary structure is safe for anyone who might reasonably be expected to be near it,’ he warns. ‘If your neighbour hangs a heavy object on your fence and it collapses, injuring a third party, the legal complications regarding who caused the danger can be significant.’

4. Dealing with damage (even when permission is granted!)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Even if you have given your neighbour permission to hang things on your fence, resulting damage is another matter. You can seek compensation, just as you would if your neighbour's tree were damaging your fence.

'If your neighbour does give permission, and your alterations cause structural damage, for instance hanging a mirror that’s too heavy for the fence, you may be liable to cover the cost of repair or replacement of the fence,’ says Andrew.

‘If you own the fence, you can decorate the area however you like, as long as it doesn’t place your neighbour or their property at risk.’

Shop freestanding screens

As long as they're under two metres tall and within your garden's boundary and legal guidelines, you can attach whatever you like to your own privacy screen. Here are a few I've got my eye on.