Can I put a trellis on my neighbour's fence? The legal rules you must follow before adding a trellis to a boundary fence or risk breaking the law

Hoping to install a trellis on a neighbour's fence? It's not as straightforward as you might first think.

If you own the garden fence, then there are no restrictions. You can paint it, install trellises, or grow climbing plants without needing extra permissions. However, if the fence belongs to your neighbours, then everything is a little more complicated. Without permission, you could face legal difficulty.

To help you achieve your trellis dreams, without breaking the law in the garden, we've consulted both legal experts and fencing providers to ensure you have all the facts.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Can I put a trellis on my neighbour's fence?

In short, no, you cannot put a garden trellis on a neighbour's fence. Even if it's on the side facing your garden.

'You cannot install a trellis on a neighbour’s fence without their consent. Doing so could be considered trespass or criminal damage,' says Martin Edwards, Director at HCB Widdows Mason. This rule applies regardless of whether you are fixing a trellis directly to a fence or are using a trellis topper to add height or increase privacy.

The keyword here is 'consent'. If your neighbour agrees to you adding a trellis, then you can legally do so.

'Always get your neighbour’s consent in writing before attaching anything to their fence. This avoids disputes and ensures you are legally protected,' adds Martin Edwards. This is the same for any alterations you wish to carry out on your neighbour's fences, including putting fairy lights on a boundary fence.

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One of the main motivators for adding a trellis to a fence is garden privacy, but, unfortunately, you have no legal right to privacy in your garden, so without permission, you cannot add a trellis to a neighbour's fence.

'In terms of courtesy steps, talk to your neighbour beforehand, even if the fence is yours. It's worth explaining why you want the trellis (plants, privacy, light etc), how it will look afterwards, and whether it'll change the fence height. This will help avoid disputes and keep good relations,' adds Leigh Barnes from Jacksons Fencing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jamie Mason)

How to tell if a fence is owned by my neighbour?

The first step in figuring out if I can put a trellis on my neighbour's fence is to establish who owns the fence.

'The direction of the rails or the 'good side' of a fence is not a reliable way to determine ownership,' says Leigh Barnes from Jacksons Fencing. 'There is no fixed rule about which side of a boundary fence belongs to which property, and assumptions based on how the fence is installed can be misleading. The only way to confirm ownership is by checking the property deeds or title plan. These may include a T mark, which shows responsibility. The side the T is on indicates who owns and is responsible for that fence.'

Martin Edwards, Director at HCB Widdows Mason, seconds this. 'Your property title deeds and Land Registry plan usually show which fence is yours, with a ‘T’ symbol indicating maintenance responsibility. If you’re unsure, check your paperwork or ask a conveyancer to help interpret it.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

What other legal restrictions do I have to consider?

Even if you do have permission to add a trellis to an existing fence, you still need to consider legal restrictions on the fence height.

'Garden fences cannot exceed 2 metres in height without planning permission. If you’re adding a trellis on top of an existing fence, check the combined height – anything over 2 metres may require permission,' explains Martin Edwards, Director at HCB Widdows Mason.

'The measurement is calculated from ground level, and this is why most fencing contractors supply fencing panels that do not exceed the two metre height limit, as it prevents people from getting caught out and being in breach of planning legislation,' adds Elliott Brookes, property disputes partner at B P Collins told GTSE.co.uk. 'You will have to apply for planning permission from the Local Planning Authority if you wish to erect a fence that is higher than two metres (6.5 feet) in height – this includes any trellis topper.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

What to do if your neighbour says no to a trellis?

If your neighbour says no to installing a trellis on their fence, all is not lost. However, the best solution depends on why you wanted the trellis in the first place.

Privacy is a key driver for many people wanting to add a trellis to a neighbour's fence. Thankfully, there are lots of garden screening ideas – including cedar privacy screens – that can help. This freestanding galvanised steel screen on Amazon offers the same level of privacy without affecting your neighbour's fence.

If you wanted to use the trellis to support climbing plants, then a freestanding trellis –like this from Amazon – which is not attached to the fence, can support your plants or hide an ugly fence. Alternatively, a freestanding trellis with its own posts offers a more permanent solution.

'Another reason homeowners might want to add a trellis to a fence is that it can improve garden security by reducing hidden areas and allowing homeowners to see beyond the boundary more easily,' adds Leigh Barnes from Jacksons Fencing. However, planting some of the best plants to deter thieves could solve the same problem without touching your neighbour's fence.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Should you install a trellis on a neighbour's fence?

Even if your neighbour is willing to let you install a trellis on their fence, it may not be the best option.

'From a practical point of view, fixing a trellis to an existing fence can add weight, increase wind resistance and create more ongoing maintenance, particularly once climbing plants become established,' says Jenny Davis, head of marketing at Forest Garden.

'What looks like a small decorative change can have a bigger effect over time. If the fence is older, lightweight or already under strain, a freestanding trellis with its own posts is often the better solution because it gives you the look you want without putting extra pressure on the boundary itself.'

So before you take that trip to the local hardware store at the weekend, check you've asked your neighbours and that it is the right choice for your garden.