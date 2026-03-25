My friends' garden is being invaded by their neighbour's bamboo – this is how they're tackling the super-spreader and what you should do if it happens to your garden

Two of my friends bought their first house recently, and after they moved in, they encountered an unexpected problem: their neighbour’s bamboo was spreading into their own garden.

If you know how fast bamboo grows, you’ll probably guess what I’m about to say: a neighbouring plant can be an absolute nightmare. Unfortunately, my friends have learned that the hard way – it’s spreading from under the fence at speed, especially as the weather starts to warm up. It’s also tricky when you like your neighbours and don’t want to kick up a fuss.

What do you do if your neighbour’s bamboo is spreading into your garden, then? I made it my mission to find out…

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

It’s no secret that bamboo is a nuisance plant – planted in garden borders, it can spread uncontrollably.

That’s exactly where the bamboo is growing in my friends’ neighbour’s garden – and unfortunately, that border runs along their shared fence. Within days of their moving in, they noticed sprigs of bamboo popping up next to their fence. Then, they were faced with the never-welcome question: what do you do if you have invasive bamboo in your garden?

‘Bamboo is a 'running' plant that spreads via vigorous underground rhizomes,’ explains Andrew Boast, director of SAM Conveyancing. ‘Because it is not currently listed as an invasive species under Schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is managed via Common Law and Nuisance legislation.’

(Image credit: Getty Images / mtreasure)

Before we get into the ins and outs of that legislation, it’s worth noting that the best first step is speaking to your neighbours directly. That can be a bit nerve-racking – my friends didn’t want to rock the boat with their new neighbours – but it’s always the right move to start with.

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In fact, when my friends did speak to their neighbours about the bamboo, they were completely understanding. They’ve actually called someone in to have a look at the problem, since the bamboo was there before they even moved in. Friendly neighbours for the win!

In the meantime, my friends have been managing their share of the bamboo. Since it’s on their side of the fence, they've been looking at ways to stop bamboo from spreading. This Root Slayer from Amazon can make things easier when it comes to removing the rhizomes, but it's worth putting a physical barrier in place, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘To stop future spread, experts recommend high-density polyethylene (HDPE) root barriers installed to a depth of at least 60 to 90 centimetres,’ advises Andrew. You can buy a bamboo control system for £29.95 from Amazon.

You’ll need to follow a couple of rules if you do, though – and they're very similar to the guidance around cutting back a neighbour's tree.

‘Under established UK Common Law (notably the precedent set in Lemmon v Webb), you have the legal right to 'self-help',’ Andrew explains. ‘This means you can cut back any roots or shoots that have encroached over your boundary line. However, you must not trespass on your neighbour's land to do so, and you must offer the 'arisings' (the cut material) back to them, as it remains their legal property.’

If you’re tired of managing the problem yourself, you haven’t had much luck speaking to your neighbours, and it’s starting to damage your property, it could be considered a Private Nuisance.

‘If the bamboo causes significant interference with the 'quiet enjoyment' of your property – such as lifting paving stones or damaging decking – it may constitute a Private Nuisance,’ says Andrew. ‘In such cases, you can seek a court injunction or damages to cover the cost of professional removal.’

That’s an extreme measure, of course – but, sadly, bamboo can cause a lot of damage to various parts of your property, just like a neighbour's tree roots can.

‘In addition to causing a nuisance, bamboo’s fast-growing roots can also push up paving, patios and driveways, and force their way into small cracks in walls or foundations – gradually widening them and leaving them vulnerable to leaks,’ warns Kara Gammell, home insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket.

What you'll need to tackle bamboo

So, as a first port of call, do what my friends did: speak to your neighbours about their bamboo. Get some bamboo root barriers in place, but if it starts to damage your property, you can start to consider the Private Nuisance path.