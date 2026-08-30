‘Trees are nature’s air-conditioning’ – 3 climate-resilient trees to plant this autumn to help your garden survive future heatwaves

The effects of El Niño are predicted to deliver an even hotter summer next year, so it’s wise to make the shift towards drought-tolerant planting – and according to experts, climate-resilient trees can make a huge difference to how well your garden copes in hot weather.

There are plenty of drought-tolerant plants that’ll survive sweltering summers, but if you really want to bolster your garden’s defences, the Horticultural Trade Association (HTA) says 'trees are nature’s air conditioning’. That’s because they provide shade during heatwaves while improving soil structure and even helping to manage rainfall.

The HTA has named their top three climate-resilient tree choices for 2027, but notes that, ‘All plants and trees, even ones like these, will need more water and more TLC in their first 18 months or so after planting – this allows them time to get a good, deep root system established, so allowing them to really perform well in drier conditions once established.’

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Here are the top three recommendations, just in time for autumn planting.

Tree planting kit

Spear & Jackson Spear & Jackson Traditional Stainless Steel Border Spade £25.21 at Amazon A sturdy spade for digging the planting hole. Bulldog Bulldog Premier Treaded Tree Planting Spear £33.99 at Amazon Or, go for a dedicated tree planting spear for tougher borders. envii Envii Root Well Mycorrhizal Fungi £9.95 at Amazon Add mycorrhizal fungi to the planting hole to help your tree establish.

1. Golden rain tree

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jana Milin)

The golden rain tree (Koelreuteria paniculata) looks exactly as it sounds: flushes of striking yellow flowers, which closely resemble laburnum, provide a real spectacle across the seasons. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance multi-stem tree that’s drought-tolerant once established, it’s a fantastic choice.

‘Of Indian origin, this gorgeous tree can ultimately grow up to 10m,’ says Pippa Greenwood, the HTA’s horticulture manager and regular panellist on Gardeners’ Question Time. ‘The foliage is strongly tinged pink in the spring and becomes strong yellow in the autumn; the masses of tiny yellow flowers are followed by pink bladder-like fruits.’

Pippa advises choosing a sunny spot with any reasonably well-drained soil for your golden rain tree.

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Where to buy golden rain trees:

2. Empress tree

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dudits)

Paulownia tomentosa has several common names, from the empress or princess tree to a foxglove tree (owing to its bell-shaped flowers). It’s nothing short of magnificent when it’s in flower, and is equipped with even more drought-tolerance than many other flowering or blossom trees.

‘This tree has large oval and slightly lobed leaves which can measure up to 25cm,’ says Pippa. ‘The pale purple and perfumed flowers hang in groups. A sheltered spot in full sun and with well-drained soil will allow it to thrive.’

Where to buy empress trees:

Gardening Express: Order an empress tree that's already 150-180cm tall.

Order an empress tree that's already 150-180cm tall. Crocus: Paulownia elongata 'Futuro' is a slightly different species, but it's fast-growing and absorbs up to five times more CO2 than other trees.

3. Judas tree

(Image credit: Getty Images / imageBROKER Helmut Meyer zur Capellen)

If you’re a fan of cherry blossom trees for small gardens, the Judas tree is the climate-resilient alternative that’ll keep your garden cool in hot summers. Cercis siliquastrum is the HTA’s exact recommendation.

‘This small, bushy tree will ultimately grow to about 8m and needs a well-drained soil in sun or part shade to perform best,’ says Pippa. ‘Numerous deep purply pink pea-shaped flowers are formed along the older wood before the leaves unfurl, and later, flat purple pods form and provide autumn interest, too.’

Where to buy Judas trees:

Thompson & Morgan: Pre-order a 125cm+ Judas tree now for dispatch by the end of September.

Pre-order a 125cm+ Judas tree now for dispatch by the end of September. Dobies: Judas trees are available in smaller sizes.

Flowering trees are a beautiful and natural way of drought-proofing your garden.