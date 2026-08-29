Groundcover hydrangeas are the perfect summer-autumn transition plant – they’re low-maintenance, beautiful and flower for months

Did you know that groundcover hydrangeas exist? I didn’t – but now I’m convinced that they’re the perfect summer-autumn transition shrub, with a ton of benefits.

We’re fast approaching the ideal time to plant hydrangeas, but rather than go for a standard shrub, my attention is on groundcover hydrangeas – Hydrangea paniculata ‘Groundbreaker®’, specifically. It's available in three colours (you can order each 'Groundbreaker' variety in a 14cm pot from QVC), and it flowers for a really long time, keeping the garden interesting when other flowering plants begin to fade.

Here’s why groundcover hydrangeas are so high on my planting list right now.

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(Image credit: Groundbreaker Hydrangeas / Living Creations)

Hydrangea paniculata ‘Groundbreaker®’ is the world’s first groundcover panicle hydrangea, and it flowers for over 100 days (from July to November). That means you’ll enjoy flowers when the rest of the garden is winding down for the year – and reap a ton of other benefits for your garden in the process.

I’m a huge fan of flowering groundcover plants, because they’re not just a pretty face: they help to suppress weeds, too, and even conserve soil moisture so you can water your garden borders less often. 'Groundbreaker' is low-maintenance, too.

‘It is the sort of plant that works hard without expecting its owner to do the same,’ say creators of Hydrangea paniculata ‘Groundbreaker®’.

(Image credit: Groundbreaker Hydrangeas / Living Creations)

‘Groundcover hydrangeas are a fantastic choice if you want to add colour, structure and plenty of interest to an area of the garden that needs a little more impact,’ says Ross Dyke , horticulturist, founder of Get Children Growing, and host of The Plant Pod.

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''Groundbreaker' can be used along pathways, beneath trees and shrubs, at the front of borders or to knit different areas of planting together. Its naturally low habit means there's less bare earth on show and less space for opportunistic weeds.'

Hydrangea paniculata ‘Ruby’ (which you can order in a range of sizes from Thompson & Morgan) was awarded second place in the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Year 2026, thanks to its garden performance, innovation and appeal to UK gardeners. The flowers transition from white to a rich red later in the summer.

If you prefer a more subtle garden colour scheme, ‘Groundbreaker Blush’ is just as pretty – its flowers just turn a more delicate shade of pink-red, instead. You can buy a 14cm pot of Hydrangea paniculata ‘Groundbreaker Blush’ from YouGarden.

‘Greeny’ is a little bit different – it produces fresh green blooms that retain their colour. It's available in a 14cm pot from Crocus, or in larger sizes at Thompson & Morgan.

(Image credit: Groundbreaker Hydrangeas / Living Creations)

‘For us here in Britain, the best time to plant groundcover hydrangeas is general in the spring or autumn, because the soil is moist and temperatures are milder,’ says Ross. ‘However, container-grown plants can usually be planted at other times of the year, provided the ground isn’t frozen, waterlogged or excessively dry.’

Ross says that groundcover hydrangeas look really good in containers, too – so if you’re looking for hydrangeas varieties for pots, ‘Groundbreaker’ is the perfect candidate.

(Image credit: Groundbreaker Hydrangeas / Living Creations)

Hydrangea care kit

Groundcover hydrangeas are really low-maintenance, but a few garden staples will give them the support they need to thrive.

Westland Hydrangea High-Performance Liquid Plant Food £6.50 at Amazon This fertiliser is specially formulated to strength hydrangeas. RocketGro Peat-Free Organic Magic Mulch £14.99 at Amazon A layer of mulch will help your garden retain soil moisture in hot weather. Ward Ward Watering Can (10L) £6.40 at Argos A watering can is hosepipe ban-proof if you fill it up at the tap.

Who knew groundcover hydrangeas were a thing? I think we'll be seeing a lot more of them in the future.