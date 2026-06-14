5 low-maintenance coastal plants to add to your front garden that will withstand fickle British weather and inject seaside magic into your garden

You might not live in Brighton or Whitby, but if you are longing to bring a bit of that seaside magic to your front door, I asked garden experts to share the five best plants to give a front garden that beautifully rugged coastal look, and they're not just pretty to look at but a perfect match for the extreme weather conditions this last month.

We’ve had it all recently. Strong rain, wind and of course, blistering heat, too. But instead of lambasting our weather-battered gardens, it can be wise to opt for coastal garden ideas , which not only look summery and beautiful, but are well-suited to battle the elements, too.

These are the 5 best low-maintenance coastal plants that can withstand fickle British weather and inject some seaside magic into your front garden ideas .

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1. Sea campion

Sea campion typically grows along rocky areas such as cliffs, gravel and shingle coastlines during summer. This wildflower has beautiful pink and purple flowers, but according to folklore, it should not be picked as it is said to bring death!

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Photos by R A Kearton)

‘Perfect for positioning in full sun or partial shade, sea companion grows well in well draining sandy or gritty soils, this resilient wildflower thrives in poor soil and once established in your garden is naturally drought-resistant, immune to common pests and diseases and being a great self-seeder will naturally spread around your garden without any assistance,’ adds Lucie Bradley, garden and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

Where to buy sea campion

2. Ornamental grasses

Ornamental grasses are not only great for your garden border ideas , but are also perfect for recreating a seaside look in your front garden, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Ornamental grasses can mimic the natural look of sand dunes, and they will catch the wind in a way that makes them look like ocean waves. There are many varieties of ornamental grasses that each have different growing requirements and can be annual, perennial, evergreen or deciduous. Most kinds of ornamental grass grow best in the sun, and they will need to be cut back in spring to keep them looking tidy,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

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Where to buy ornamental grasses

3. Sea holly