These 6 dreamy hydrangea varieties are perfect for pots and will transform small gardens and outdoor spaces with a cloud of blooms

Who doesn't love a hydrangea? They're excellent for borders as well as being great for patios and small spaces. They add bold, impactful colour and volume, and are easy to grow.

Container life comes easily to this cheerful shrub, and as such, we're going to look into what hydrangea varieties you can buy to pot up and create a splash of colour in your space, whatever its size.

Our experts give us the lowdown on what hydrangea varieties they love and why, so get your pots ready, as you'll be inspired!

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1. Paniculata confetti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The paniculata hydrangea variety is sun-loving and has cone-shaped blooms that change colour. They're ideal for smaller spaces and easy to grow.

Caroline Bates, founder and creative director of Hayloft Floral says, 'Hydrangea paniculata confetti is my favourite variety to grow in a pot as it is compact in form but has beautifully delicate and airy flower heads. It grows well in sunny or part shaded spaces and even has a lovely scent too!'

You can buy a two-litre hydrangea paniculata Confetti pot for £24.99 from Crocus. The reason they're so good for pots is that they are quite compact and will flower for a long time.

According to Liam Cleary, gardening expert at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre the paniculata variety is a great option if you want something a bit more structured. 'It grows in a more upright way, so it doesn’t spill out of the pot too much, and it tends to be more resilient if conditions change. The cone-shaped flowers also give a slightly different look compared to the traditional mopheads.'

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2. Macrophylla

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Caley)

This variety is perhaps what comes to mind when we think of hydrangeas – called the macrophylla or 'mophead', it's the most common.

'This is the most popular choice for a reason,' says Liam. 'It stays relatively compact, which makes it ideal for pots, and it produces those classic big flower heads people associate with hydrangeas. It also responds well to container growing, so you can get a really full display without needing a large garden.'

Known for its colour being dictated by the soil pH (you can change your hydrangea's colour), you'll find shades of blue, lilac, pink and red in this variety range. Amazon's Gardeners Dream Store have three mixed hydrangea macrophylla plants in pots for £18.99 – buy now for a colourful spring and summer!

Shopping essentials for hydrangeas in pots