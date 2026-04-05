I'm a cat lover but I'm still protecting visiting birds from them with these simple and safe changes to our garden – just as David Attenborough recommends in his new series

I'll always follow pretty much anything David Attenborough does and says, so when I heard his new series Secret Garden starts tonight 5th April 2026, at 6 pm EST on BBC One, it immediately caught my attention. The series, which features five different UK gardens and helps celebrate his 100th birthday, is bound to get people talking because it feels far closer to home than his usual epics.

What I found out is that he highlights a stat that's hard to ignore. He says that pet cats are estimated to kill around 55 million birds a year in the UK. And while he's careful not to villainise them, he does suggest simple measures that could help reduce their hunting success, which might make some cat owners a little on the fence.

I own cats myself, and it immediately made me think about my own garden, because while I've spent a great deal of time putting up lots of cute little feeders and bird boxes after reading the things people who attract lots of birds to their garden have, creating what felt like a safe haven, I know the reality was a little different.

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After finding feathers scattered by our deck, it became clear we'd accidentally made things far too easy for visiting cats. Since then, we've completely rethought our set-up, moving feeders higher and further from launch points, and switching to enclosed bird feeder designs, all in a bid to ensure the birds we've welcomed in aren't put in harm's way.

The crime scene (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Every garden has its regulars, and ours happen to be two particularly bold and frankly smug neighbourhood cats: Merlina and Winnie. They stroll around like they own the joint while our cats sit behind the glass doors, watching in what I can only describe as pure outrage. And I can't quite blame our feline visitors, as unbeknownst to us, we'd basically created a veritable five-star bird buffet.

I thought I'd set up an idyllic spot for birds, but one morning recently, I was out on the deck and discovered feathers scattered on the ground. It didn't feel very idyllic anymore, and I felt guilty thinking we'd set up a bird trap without realising.

Although I enjoy cats visiting and don't have a problem with them acting on their natural hunting instincts or even pooping in my garden, if we were intentionally inviting birds in, I couldn't keep topping up feeders knowing we might be putting them at risk of a mauling.

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So, here's what we've done in our garden to protect birds from our garden's cat fan club.

We're now hanging our bird feeders a lot higher (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

1. Raising feeders and nesting boxes well off the ground

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Yassine Bahammou)

In short, we moved everything bird-related higher, and I was pleased to know that David Attenborough recommends doing just that in the show.

And I mean, properly elevated so birds now have space to perch and scan for danger, rather than hopping around nearer ground level, where they're most vulnerable to an attack.

2. Positioning feeders away from launch points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know cats are clever and savvy hunters to boot. They use fences, decking, planters and basically anything that could be used as a springboard.

We've made sure our feeders are well clear of these, so there's no easy leap and pounce moments.