I'm copying my mum's secret recipe to bring goldfinches to her garden – it's all about the right food, specific feeders, and key plants

Goldfinches are easily one of the most colourful birds you can spot in your garden. Those flashes of red, yellow and black look almost tropical against a very British backdrop. And while they're not necessarily difficult to attract, getting them to visit regularly does require a very specific 'recipe' of the right food and feeder.

It's something my mum has perfected over the years as she attracts lots of birds to her garden, but goldfinches in particular seem to like what she's putting out for them, and she's thrilled about it.

Once I realised it wasn't luck but a simple formula, I've picked up everything she has in an attempt to copy it in my own garden. Here's exactly what my mum does to attract these beautiful birds to her outdoor space.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Getty Images / Lauren-Tucker)

How my mum attracts goldfinches to her garden

The feeder makes all the difference

My mum's iBorn goldfinch feeder, £17.99 at Amazon, takes pride of place in her garden (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

One thing that gardens that attract lots of birds always have is a bird feeder, and goldfinches have a very specific preference.

My mum swears by this iBorn feeder, £17.99 from Amazon, with very small openings, designed for their tiny beaks and includes little perches at different heights for them to sit on.

The tiny holes are key as they stop larger birds from muscling in and stealing their food, which means the goldfinches actually get the chance to feed in peace.

Shop goldfinch feeders

Add the right food

(Image credit: Getty Images/bearacreative)

My mum also feeds them what they love to eat, and this is just as important as the feeder it's in. They love niger seeds, which you can pick up from Amazon for £5.99 (also known as nyjer seeds). And you can also buy a feeder pre-filled with the seeds, like this RSPB feeder from Amazon for £14.49, which has small openings so the small seeds don't flow out.