4 of the best climbing plants for a front garden – plant these climbers in May for showstopping displays that'll wow the neighbours

Nothing catches my eye like a flowering climber framing the front of a house. Lately, I’ve spotted showstopping displays on my neighbours’ homes – and it’s inspired me to round up a list of the best climbing plants for a front garden.

There are plenty of fast-growing plants you can grow for privacy in a back garden, but why stop there? An arch or trellis fixed onto the front of a house provides the perfect foundation for the likes of wisteria and clematis to climb and steal the show every year. Lots of varieties are scented, too, offering guests a perfumed welcome when they're in bloom.

Whether you plan to cover the front of your house in blooms or create freestanding displays, here are some of my favourite climbing plants for a front garden.

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What you'll need

WELDUN 4-Pack Plant Trellis (75cm) £13.60 at Amazon These plant trellises are ideal for growing plants up the front wall of a house. They can be used as supports, too. Crocus Fleur De Lys Obelisk £36.99 at Crocus If you'd prefer to keep freestanding climbing displays in your front garden, I love these ornate obelisks from Crocus. Outsunny Garden Planter With Trellis £32.18 at Amazon A trellis planter is perfect for combining climbing and container displays against the front wall of a house.

1. Climbing roses

(Image credit: Getty Images / NataliaVo)

Climbing roses are quintessentially romantic, and many varieties produce fragrant flowers that smell as beautiful as they look. They’re a top pick of garden designer Harriet Worsley’s for front gardens.

‘One of my absolute favourite climbing plants for a front garden is a classic English rose,’ she says. ‘I love a bold bright magenta pink, a scented white or a romantic pale pink rose with a mass of petals like crumpled petticoats.’

There are so many climbing roses that you can plant for privacy, but many are suited to training on the front of a house, too. Rosa ‘Compassion’, available in a four-litre pot from Crocus, produces soft pink blooms with a gorgeous scent.

Harriet also recommends choosing a climbing rose over a rambling rose, as vigorous ramblers can become unruly. If you’re looking for a scented rambling rose for privacy, though, they’re ideal for filling a screen at speed.

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Where to buy climbing roses:

Thompson & Morgan: Rose ‘Golden Showers’ produces pretty lemon flowers.

Rose ‘Golden Showers’ produces pretty lemon flowers. YouGarden: Rose ‘Eden’ is a beautiful cream-to-pink variety and can be planted out now.

2. Wisteria

(Image credit: Getty Images/Teresa Kopec)

I’ve seen more wisteria than ever recently, and some of the displays on the houses along my road are absolutely breathtaking.

If you’re after the Bridgerton aesthetic, it’s the best climbing plant you could grow in a front garden.

'Wisteria is a deciduous classic for a reason,' agrees garden designer Zoe Claymore. 'I challenge you to not get wisteria hysteria in spring.'

Zoe recommends Wisteria sinesis 'Prolific', which you can buy from Crocus. It produces masses of scented purple blooms in May and June, and if the summer is really hot, green seed pods form.

3. Star jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images/owngarden)

Ever since I learned how to grow jasmine, it’s been one of my favourite climbers. The fragrance is intoxicating, and it’s surprisingly easy to care for – so it makes sense that it’s one of the best climbing plants for a front garden.

‘Trachelospermum jasminoides is a crowd pleaser for its neat foliage, heady summer scent and evergreen leaves,’ says Harriet.

Star jasmine is readily available to buy in containers and plant now, like this 140cm-160cm specimen star jasmine from Gardening Express.

Star jasmine plants appreciate plenty of sunshine, so they’ll flower best on a wall that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight a day.

Where to buy star jasmine:

Thompson & Morgan: Star jasmine plants are available to order in various sizes now (just make sure you select one with the correct dispatch time).

Star jasmine plants are available to order in various sizes now (just make sure you select one with the correct dispatch time). Crocus: Order a star jasmine plant in sizes up to 2.2 metres tall.

4. Clematis

(Image credit: Future)

Once you know how to grow clematis successfully, you’re in for a treat – because these climbers are prolific bloomers, producing countless blooms in showy shapes and colours every year.

They’re another recommendation of Harriet’s for those of us looking for the best climbing plants for a front garden – and apparently, it’s a brilliant companion for jasmine.

‘I always grow a clematis up with a Trachelospermum for a double hit of flowers,’ she says. ‘One of my favourites is Clematis viticella ‘Étoile Violette’, as its purple flowers are so prolific. ‘All of these will need tying in, so we put horizontal wires up the wall or porch, and then tie the climbers into these.’

If you don’t want to grow clematis on the front of your house, you could even buy a twin pack of obelisks like these from Argos to create freestanding displays.

Where to buy clematis:

Crocus: Clematis 'Étoile Violette' is Harriet’s go-to variety.

Clematis 'Étoile Violette' is Harriet’s go-to variety. Thompson & Morgan: Clematis montana ‘Mayleen’ is renowned for its beautiful scent and fast growth.

There are plenty of climbing plants that suit urban courtyard gardens, too.