Monty Don has this beautiful rose growing at Longmeadow – he shares the simple June task he never skips to keep his roses flowering for longer

If there’s one person who’s famed for having a good garden, it’s Monty Don. His garden at Longmeadow is sprawling, abundant, and overflowing with colour and life, and in June in particular, the roses are looking especially spectacular.

Right now, one variety in particular is standing out – a soft, romantic climber that’s as productive as it is pretty, prompting many to herald it as one of the best roses around. While the plant itself is certainly worthy of attention, it’s Monty’s approach to caring for it that really makes the difference.

That's right, folks. As ever, his advice strips things back to something simple, practical, and easy to apply in any garden, making it easier than ever for anyone (regardless of their gardening knowledge!) to learn how to grow roses like a pro.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Monty Don's roses

If you’re looking for a Monty Don-approved rose that delivers romance, scent, and repeat blooms through early summer, there’s one variety currently getting attention in the gardening world.

On his Instagram, Monty recently shared that he grows The Pilgrim, £35 from Burford Garden Co., an English climbing rose bred by David Austin Roses – a soft, buttery yellow climber known for its rich fragrance and generous flowering habit.

Check it out:

A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon) A photo posted by on

The rose itself is an undeniable star. Still, Monty’s advice for keeping it performing through June is refreshingly simple. In fact, it comes down to just one consistent task: deadhead properly, and do it often.