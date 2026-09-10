5 wall paint colours that can ruin your kitchen's entire aesthetic – the shades that even kitchen designers struggle to make work in a scheme

When it comes to painting the kitchen walls, there are some colours that just work. Stick them in most kitchens, and whatever the size, lighting, and decor choice, the walls will complement – and even enhance – the space.

And just like there are two sides to every story, there are also wall paint colours that have the power to ruin your kitchen's entire aesthetic. Even pro designers have a hard time pulling these kitchen colour schemes off, simply because they don't lend themselves well to culinary spaces.

So we can all avoid having to repaint our kitchen walls six months down the line, I asked designers to share the top five wall paint colours that can ruin your kitchen. Spoiler: bolder isn't always better.

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1. Pure white

This one might not come as a surprise to some – many of us have been choosing warm-toned creams over bright whites for years now – but a white-washed kitchen is a no-go according to kitchen designers.

This kitchen is a perfect example of how switching a pure white for off-white on the walls has created a warmer feel in a neutral kitchen. (Image credit: Future PLC / Oliver Perrott)

'A brilliant, cool-toned white can be surprisingly unforgiving in a kitchen, particularly in a north-facing room where the natural light tends to have a slightly grey quality,' says Charlotte Dubery, designer at Harvey Jones Brighton & Hove. 'Instead of creating the minimalist look that you might expect, it takes on blue notes that look quite stark against richer kitchen materials.'

Not all white kitchen ideas were created equally though. Charlotte recommends using 'off-whites, ivories or chalky whites instead, which adapt more comfortably to the changing light throughout the day.'

2. Primary red

Red kitchens can look chic, but the undertone matters. A harsh, primary red is much harder to pull off because it carries a lot of weight, which is an easy way to ruin a kitchen's entire look.

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A warm terracotta feels softer and more modern than a bright red when used on kitchen walls or as an accent colour on a kitchen island. (Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

'Very bright, saturated reds can dominate a kitchen,' says John Law, creative director of interiors at Woodhouse & Law. 'Softer, muted tones on the other hand feel more considered and allow the cabinetry and other finishes to take centre stage.'

Warm terracotta or burgundy are lovely alternatives. There are a few ways you can try a burgundy kitchen, but the walls are often the best place to start.

3. Cool greys

Grey walls were once the cornerstone of modern kitchen aesthetics, but these days they're a little more drab than fab, according to the experts. Especially, says Charlotte, grey with a cool undertone.

Mushroom is a great alternative to grey walls, it's still neutral but has an underlying warmth to it. (Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

'A cool grey can sometimes leave a kitchen feeling more one-dimensional than intended, particularly if the same blue undertones are already present in worktops and painted units,' she explains. 'Colour nuances make a real difference to the mood of a room, so I prefer warmer greiges or mushroom shades rather than blue-based hues.'

4. Bright yellow

The primary colours are a recurring theme when it comes to wall paint colours that can ruin your kitchen. Aside from harsh reds, bright yellows should be firmly off the walls if you want to create an inviting atmosphere in your culinary space.

Yellow can look amazing on cabinetry, but for walls opt for a softer butter yellow or an earthy mustard tone. (Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Massey)

'The intensity of bright, acidic yellow can easily overpower the visual in the grain of timber, the movement within a richly veined marble worktop or the undertones of painted cabinetry, rather than allowing those details to come through,' Charlotte says.

Essentially, bright yellow walls can dominate a kitchen for the worse. Try soft, buttery yellows or mustard tones instead. They'll imbue a sense of calm while still bringing a pop of colour.

5. Turquoise

Green kitchen ideas are still having a moment (sage green, we're looking at you), but walls that teeter into turquoise territory are a no-go according to design experts. Like with the primary red and yellow, the brighter a wall becomes, the harder it is to balance, which is what makes turquoise a hard shade to master in the kitchen.

A deep eucalyptus shade can look gorgeous with green or neutral cabinetry. (Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

'Painting walls turquoise can create too many competing focal points,' Charlotte says. 'Opting for muted teals or deeper eucalyptus shades instead will sit more effortlessly beside different cabinetry styles and surfaces, allowing greater breathing room to experiment elsewhere.'

Knowing the wall paint colours that can ruin your kitchen will help you make the right design decisions going forward – you're officially one step closer to creating the kitchen of your dreams.

Kitchen paint colours to try