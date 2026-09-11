Can you ask your neighbour to cut down a tall tree? Experts reveal what you can and can't ask them to do

If your neighbour's tree is towering over your garden, blocking sunlight or casting shade over your patio, it can easily become a source of friction. So you may be wondering: Can you ask your neighbour to reduce the height of their tree – and are they actually obliged to say yes?

When it comes to the rules around cutting your neighbour's trees, it can feel more complicated than it actually is. Depending on your situation, you might want to know whether you can prune your neighbour's tree, cut your neighbour's hedge, or even cut the roots of your neighbour's tree. But if it's specifically the height that's bothering you, you're in slightly different territory – with fewer rights than you might expect.

To clear things up, I spoke to a legal and gardening expert to find out where you stand when asking a neighbour to reduce the height of their tree, and how best to approach the conversation to avoid a full-blown dispute.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Can you ask your neighbour to reduce the height of their tree?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

If a neighbour's tree has grown tall enough to block your sunlight, restrict your view, or is generally difficult to manage, there's nothing to stop you from asking them to trim its height.

But before you do take action, it's worth knowing where you stand from a legal perspective.

'In England and Wales, there is no general common law right to require a neighbour to reduce the height of a tree on their land,' explains Mustafa Sidki, litigation partner at law firm Thackray Williams.

That said, if a tree's roots or branches are causing physical damage to your property, or unreasonably interfering with your use of it, the situation can be different.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laura Bradbury, head of ecommerce at Vonhaus, agrees that a polite request is always worth trying first, but sets expectations early.

'Homeowners can certainly speak to a neighbour if a tree has become difficult to manage, particularly where branches are heavily overhanging a garden or affecting how the outdoor space can be used,' she says. 'However, a neighbour will not normally be required to reduce a tree simply because it has become tall or is creating shade.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

How should you approach a neighbour about reducing the height of their tree?

Before going down any formal route, experts agree that it's worth having a chat first with your neighbour.

'Try to approach your neighbour with a specific concern rather than simply asking them to remove or drastically cut back the tree,' says Laura. 'Showing them where branches are overhanging, where you have noticed damage or what is causing the concern makes it much easier to discuss a practical solution.'

So, rather than approaching the conversation with a demand for the tree to be cut back, explain exactly what you're worried about - whether that's branches extending over your boundary, roots affecting the structure, or concerns about the tree's condition. 'Having a friendly conversation first can often avoid a relatively simple garden maintenance issue becoming a neighbour dispute.'

What happens if your neighbour is willing to reduce the tree but is concerned about the cost? Laura says who pays usually depends on the circumstances. If you're requesting it because it primarily benefits your garden, it could be worth offering to contribute towards the cost - potentially making it easier to reach an agreement.

And if you struggle to reach an agreement, Mustafa recommends considering mediation or negotiation as the next steps, before thinking about anything more official.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

When does a neighbour's tree become a genuine problem?

'There is a difference between a tree being inconvenient and there being signs of a more serious problem,' Laura points out. Certain things, like your neighbour's tree dropping leaves in your garden or a blocked view, may be frustrating and among the garden features that can cause disputes, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're a legal issue.

'Homeowners should pay closer attention if there are signs of structural damage, large unstable branches, exposed or damaged roots, or noticeable changes to the tree following storms or strong winds,' Laura advises.

If any of that sounds familiar, as tempting as it might be, the one thing you shouldn't do is reach for the loppers, says Laura. 'If you suspect roots are affecting a wall, driveway or another structure, or you are concerned that the tree could be unsafe, avoid attempting major cutting yourself,' she warns. 'An experienced tree professional will be able to assess the condition of the tree and advise on the safest course of action.'

Legally, this distinction can be important. 'A homeowner may bring a civil claim in private nuisance if tree roots or branches cause physical damage to their property or unreasonably interfere with the use and enjoyment of land,' says Mustafa.

The rules are also different when it comes to qualifying high hedges, which are subject to a separate complaints process.

What should you check before work goes ahead?

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Before any pruning happens - whether your neighbour does it or you're cutting back any overhanging branches - there are a few important checks to make.

'Before any work begins, it's worth checking whether the tree is protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) or is within a conservation area, as restrictions may apply,' says Laura. 'You should also consider nesting birds and other wildlife, particularly if significant pruning is planned.'

For anything beyond light pruning, particularly on a large or mature tree, Laura recommends using an experienced professional rather than attempting to tackle it yourself. This is especially important if you're worried about unstable branches, roots or possible structural damage.

Vonhaus Cordless Garden Pruner £59.99 at Vonhaus An electric pruner, like this one from Vonhaus, makes cutting back branches easier as it's lightweight and manageable to manoeuvre one-handed. Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Telescopic Ratchet Bypass Lopper £36.95 at Amazon A pair of bypass loppers are ideal for reaching thicker branches from the ground. These Spear & Jackson ones, available on Amazon, come highly rated. Woodside Heavy Duty Gardening Gloves £17.99 at B&Q Protect hands and forearms when handling branches with a durable pair of gardening gloves, like these long-sleeved ones from B&Q.

FAQs

Is there a legal height limit for a neighbour's tree in the UK? Short answer: no, not for a single tree. 'Individual trees are not subject to any statutory height limit,' explains Mustafa Sidki, litigation partner at law firm Thackray Williams. 'This is unlike high hedges formed by a line of two or more evergreen or semi-evergreen trees or shrubs exceeding two metres in height, which may be addressed through a complaint to the local authority under Part 8 of the Anti-social Behaviour Act 2003.'

Can I cut back my neighbour's tree if it's overhanging into my garden? To an extent, yes. Mustafa explains that homeowners have 'a common-law right of abatement (self-help) to cut back overhanging branches or encroaching roots to the boundary without the tree owner's consent.' Although, it's always worth checking if the tree is protected before carrying out work. One catch worth knowing is that legally any branches you cut off belong to your neighbour so it's best practice to offer them back rather than binning them.

So, while you can absolutely ask your neighbour to reduce the height of their tree, generally they aren't obliged to agree simply because it's too tall, casts shade or affects your view. If you're concerned about damage or safety, it's worth getting professional advice rather than attempting any major pruning yourself.

In most cases, a friendly chat is the best place to start to agree on a practical approach to managing the tree.