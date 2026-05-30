How to help birds in hot weather – 2 things your garden must have to prevent sunstroke and dehydration, according to wildlife experts

If you’ve been struggling with the hot weather, lend a thought to the garden wildlife who are also struggling. Birds, in particular, can find heatwaves very challenging, which is why I’ve asked wildlife experts to explain what we do to help birds in hot weather.

If you have a wildlife garden or have dedicated time to attracting birds to your garden, then you also have a responsibility to provide care to the birds and animals that visit.

When temperatures soar, birds run the risk of overheating or dehydration (just like us!). So, it’s vital you provide water and shelter to help them in hot weather. Here’s why.

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Do birds struggle with hot weather?

Just like us, birds can become overheated and dehydrated in hot weather. But, birds lack sweat glands, so they rely on shade, bathing and panting to stay cool.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gail Shotlander)

‘Heatwaves can be incredibly challenging for birds. Unlike us, they can’t simply turn on a tap or go into the shade when they need to. Water sources can dry up quickly, and natural food can become scarce as the ground hardens and insects retreat,’ explains Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and cofounder of the original seed ball company, Seedball .

‘By offering water and a wildlife-friendly space, you’re helping birds conserve energy and stay healthy during stressful conditions. It can be especially important during breeding season, when parent birds are already working hard to feed their young.’

How to help birds in hot weather

If you want a garden that has lots of birds visiting in summer , then you’ll need to provide water and shelter. A shallow bird bath (such as this ceramic bird bath from Robert Dyas ) is all you need to offer fresh drinking and bathing water.

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‘A really simple way to help birds in hot weather is by putting out some fresh water for them and keeping it fresh and replenished! A shallow bird bowl or bath gives them a place to hydrate but also bathe, cooling them down, which is especially important midday. They’re very active feeding their young in June, and they’re active for longer as the days are longer,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert for Green Feathers .

‘If you have a garden or even a smaller outdoor space like a balcony, leaving some natural shelter such as plant pots, trees, or bushes can give birds a safe place to take rest and escape from the heat. They need shade as we do, so shady spaces are great for them - bonus points if the plants are pollinator-friendly to support our busy pollinators, too.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/HelenL100)

You should also include some of the best plants for birds in your garden - particularly ones that provide both food and shelter, such as Hawthorn (£59.99, Gardening Express) .

‘Providing natural shelter is just as important. Trees, hedges and areas of the garden that are left a little untended can give birds a place to escape the heat and feel safe. If you’re feeding birds, stick to protein-rich options like mealworms and avoid anything that might spoil quickly in the sun. If you have a feeding station, make sure you’re keeping on top of feeder cleaning – disease, and parasites can spread quickly in the heat,’ says Dr Emily.

‘Without access to water and shelter, birds can become dehydrated very quickly. This can leave them exhausted and less able to forage, escape predators or care for their chicks. In extreme cases, prolonged heat and lack of resources can lead to significant declines in local bird populations,’ concludes Dr Emily.

‘The good news is that small, simple actions really do help. A garden that offers water, shade and natural planting can become a lifeline – not just during a heatwave, but all year round.’