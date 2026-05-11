I asked 3 colour experts and they all recommend this paint trick to make a small room look bigger and more open – it’s so simple!

Small spaces and otherwise awkwardly shaped rooms - including narrow and uneven ones - are often a challenge to decorate. But I always try to look at it as a fun challenge and an opportunity to get creative and resourceful – which is why I love coming across new tricks that make the job easier. And that’s very much the case with this cool paint colour trick to make a small room look bigger recommended by experts.

I asked 3 colour experts and all of them agreed that this is an excellent paint idea for any small or awkwardly shaped room – and all it takes is painting the walls in a light but cool shade like a soft blue or green with a cool undertone.

‘I absolutely love this approach to decorating because it’s such a simple yet transformative way to change how a space feels,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘What’s especially exciting is that it’s not just about making a room look bigger – it’s about creating an atmosphere that feels uplifting and restorative, too. Colour has an amazing ability to influence how we emotionally experience a room, and cool, pale hues like these can make a space feel lighter, calmer and far more inviting.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

How does the cool paint colour trick work?

You might be wondering what makes these cool-toned colours such a good small living room idea (or any other compact room in the house for that matter). Helen Shaw, international director of marketing at Benjamin Moore, explains how it works.

‘In spaces that are smaller, unusually shaped or lacking in ceiling height, one approach is to apply a cool, pale hue, which has the effect of helping walls to recede while still conveying character. These light, desaturated colours have a naturally airy quality. They reflect more light and carry less visual weight, so they don’t draw the eye inward. Instead, they seem to drift back, helping the room feel more open,’ Helen says.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

But just like when choosing the best white paint for your space, it’s important to consider your particular space and everything about it, including what kind of light it receives throughout the day.

‘I also recommend pairing them with a satin finish to further enhance light reflectivity and help bounce light around the room,’ advises Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar. ‘That said, it’s important to avoid anything too stark or icy, particularly when decorating north facing rooms where cooler tones can sometimes feel flat. Opting for softer, more muted shades like Summer Dusk and layering in natural textures such as linen, light woods or brushed brass will keep the overall look feeling balanced, relaxed and inviting.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

How to tell if a colour is cool

If you’re not confident in telling which blue and green shades are in fact cool and which lean warm, Helen at Benjamin Moore has some useful, clever tips.

‘Look at the undertone of the colour as every paint colour is built on a subtle base tone. Warm shades tend to carry hints of yellow, red or orange, while cool shades lean towards blue, green or violet. If you’re unsure, think in simple, familiar associations such as warm colours echo sunshine, fire or sand, whereas cool colours feel more like sky, water or shade,’ Helen explains.

Top cool paint colour picks – as recommended by the experts

Dulux Bright Skies Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £24 at B&Q 'Nature leads the way when it comes to beautiful hues that are familiar, natural and welcoming, which is why a shade like Bright Skies works so perfectly. It has a magical quality that can open up a space, while still feeling comforting rather than cold,' Marianne at Dulux says. Benjamin Moore Crystal Blue 2051-70 Ben Matte (Tinted) Paint 3.78L £62.99 at Brewers 'Consider a soft pastel with subtle character. A gentle powder blue such as Crystal Blue 2051-70 paint can feel fresh without being overpowering,' Helen at Benjamin Moore explains. Valspar Green-Eyed Premium Walls & Ceilings Interior Silk Emulsion 2.5L £37 at B&Q 'Our Green-Eyed shade works particularly well here, as softer tones like this naturally recede, helping walls feel as though they’re moving away from you,' Lucy at Valspar advises.

Marianne at Dulux concludes, ‘It’s this magical little combination of colour science and aesthetics that can instantly create a sense of openness and light, making even the smallest rooms feel spacious and airy. I’d absolutely recommend this approach, particularly when paired with layered textures and good lighting.’