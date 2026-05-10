Dualit just became the latest homeware brand to release an ice cream maker with a difference – with it there are no requirements for pre-freezing and you can use it to whip up slushies as adeptly as a gelato.

This shiny new machine, which comes from the heritage British brand known for its appliances 'created for a lifetime of use', will be available to buy from the 1st of June for £349.99 (via Dualit).

Having tried many of the best ice cream makers in the last few years, as well as a whole host of slushie machines, including the Ninja Slushi, I've noticed one thing about the slew of new ice cream makers on the scene: they're perfect for impatient people.

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Where previously you'd need to pre-freeze your ice cream ingredients for a period of time (sometimes up to 24 hours), Dualit's new machine allows you to complete the entire process in under 30 minutes.

Dualit Ice Cream Maker £349.99 via Dualit Available from the 1st of June, this ice cream maker features a 1.2 litre capacity and multiple ice cream programs, as well as the ability to slush up frozen drinks.

(Image credit: Dualit)

Dualit is arguably best known for its toaster and kettle sets – after trying dozens, I awarded the brand the accolade of the best matching set in our buying guide – but this expansion into ice cream makers is indicative of the growing popularity of at-home entertaining appliances.

And this ice cream makers USP, the fact that it involves no preparation time, is a huge bonus to anyone looking to spruce up their next dinner party or BBQ. As the cost of dining and drinking out steadily rises, there seems to be a growing appetite for appliances that can allow you to make treats at home.

The Dualit Ice Cream Maker features the following modes: Ice Cream, Gelato and Sorbet, Frozen Yoghurt, Slushies, Cooling mode and Manual stirring.

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The option to manually stir the ice cream is said by Dualit to be to 'allow users to refine texture and consistency depending on the recipe'. There's also an interlock lid, which allows you to add in all sorts of additional ingredients including chocolate chips, fruit or nuts – all while the machine is still churning.

(Image credit: Dualit)

You can keep your ice cream creation perfectly frozen for 30-60 minutes with this machine too, which would be absolutely perfect for when hosting a dinner party.

Dualit isn't the first to try its hand at perfecting the at-home frozen treats maker. Recently we've reviewed a version from Cuisinart, the FrostFusion, which can create soft serve dispensed in a style that will make you nostalgic for the Pizza Hut Ice Cream Factory of your youth (or certainly of mine).

Add to that the fact that GreenPan has also recently released their take on proceedings with the Frost Ice Maker (which features a holder for ice cream cones!) as well as Russell Hobbs entering with the Chilluxe and you can see that there's plenty of competition in the market at the moment. Here's a closer look at the other no-pre-freeze machines released in 2026.

Cuisinart Frost Fusion - Frozen Drinks and Soft Serve in 1 £299.99 at Amazon The big draw of this machine is the ability to create soft serve (and dispense it yourself!). Greenpan Frost Ice Cream Maker & Slushie Machine £399 at Amazon The built-in bowl with this ice-cream maker allows you to skip a step of the washing up after. ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker 1.2l £149 at ProCook Ltd This professional-style maker is perfect for those serious about making gelato with the best possible ingredients.

If you just can't wait for June to try Dualit's version, then there are plenty of worthwhile sweet treat makers around to keep yourself refreshed in the meantime but I'm definitely excited to see how this excellent British brand puts their stamp on ice cream!