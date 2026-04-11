The best low-maintenance evergreen shrubs for year-round privacy – these fuss-free picks create no-effort screening

In the market for the best low-maintenance evergreen shrubs for year-round privacy? We hear you. After all, there’s something deeply comforting about a garden that feels like your own personal oasis.

Whether you’re enjoying your morning coffee, hosting friends, or simply pottering about, having a sense of seclusion can make your outdoor space feel like a true extension of your home. And, while many garden screening ideas might seem like they need constant upkeep or high-maintenance planting schemes, some of the hardest-working privacy plants are also the easiest to care for.

That's right, folks; we're talking about those evergreen shrubs that quietly provide structure, screening, and year-round interest with minimal effort. A winning combination, as we're sure you'll agree...

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Low-maintenance evergreen shrubs for year-round privacy

The clue's in the name here. Unlike deciduous options that leave gaps in winter, evergreen shrubs keep their foliage throughout the seasons, offering consistent coverage when you need it most.

In fact, if you're shrewd with your choice, you can enjoy not just privacy, but texture, colour, and even winter flowers that bring your garden to life during the colder months. All of which, as we're sure you'll agree, sounds a lot better than an ugly fence...

1. Portuguese Laurel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic choice for structured, elegant screening, Portuguese laurel is a firm favourite for a reason. You can pick up a two-litre pot to kick-start growth this year for £26.99 at Crocus.

'Prunus lusitanica ‘Angustifolia’ is one of our most popular evergreen hedging species offering year-round privacy and suitable for hedges of most sizes – from around 90cm up to several metres,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

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Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'Portuguese laurel hedging plants have deep green polished evergreen leaves with attractive reddish leaf stalks,' he continues. 'We grow and sell the ‘Angustifolia’ variety that has smaller, neater leaves and is the most suitable Portuguese Laurel variety (bare-root Portuguese Laurels from as little as £3.90) for a formal evergreen hedge.'

This variety is particularly well-suited to formal gardens, where its neat, compact foliage creates a clean, defined look. It responds well to trimming, making it ideal if you want a tidy hedge that holds its shape throughout the year.

Where to buy Portuguese Laurel:

Crocus: Buy a traditional Portuguese laurel

Buy a traditional Portuguese laurel Thompson & Morgan: It's worth buying a large pot to get it growing fast, and you can buy a three-litre pot for £29.99

2. Viburnum tinus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a shrub that offers both privacy and seasonal interest, Viburnum tinus is a standout option (you can pick up a potted Viburnum tinus for £9.99 at Thompson & Morgan).

'This is a large, bushy evergreen shrub with glossy, dark green leaves. Viburnum adds colour to the garden in winter when the white flowers develop from pink buds over an extended period from November through to May,' says Morris.

'A very robust plant, it will put up with urban pollution, shade, coastal and windy sites and is a good shrub to plant near deciduous trees to give winter cover. Viburnum tinus is superb as a specimen shrub or will make an excellent informal evergreen hedge.'

He's not wrong; this is one of the very best low-maintenance evergreen shrubs for year-round privacy. Not only does it provide dense coverage, but it also brings welcome winter colour, making it perfect for gardens that can otherwise feel a little bare at that time of year. Its toughness makes it a great choice for tricky spots, too. I love the pinkish white flowers from the 'Eve Price' variety, £24.99 at Crocus.

Where to buy Viburnum Tinus:

Crocus: Opt for a pretty twist on a classic with the Viburnum tinus 'Eve Price'

Opt for a pretty twist on a classic with the Viburnum tinus 'Eve Price' Thompson & Morgan: You can buy a potted Viburnum tinus for £9.99 right now