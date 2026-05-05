6 bamboo alternatives for privacy that won’t take over your garden – these non-invasive planting choices will stay firmly in bounds and provide dense screening

Spending time outdoors in the garden is one of life’s great pleasures, but if your outdoor space is overlooked by neighbours, a lack of privacy can be a problem. While it’s tempting to consider fast-growing bamboo for screening, this invasive plant can quickly overwhelm an outdoor space...but the good news is that there are plenty of bamboo alternatives for creating privacy that won’t take over your garden.

Admittedly, bamboo certainly looks thick, lush and green if you’re in need of a garden screening idea, but we’ve all seen the horror stories about how fast bamboo really grows, with it often completely overtaking gardens or, in extreme cases, where bamboo has invaded a home.

Not all bamboo is invasive in all places, but any bamboo can be invasive if not properly looked after and cared for, warn garden experts. Running bamboo spreads out quickly and is generally more invasive than clumping bamboo (which grows vertically in clumps), while bamboo grown in containers can be a better choice and more manageable. But some great bamboo alternatives will create garden screening and privacy without causing any problems at all.

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1. Star jasmine

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‘If you’re looking for a fast-growing climbing plant that can provide privacy, fragrance, and beauty all in one, then Trachelospermum jasminoides, also known as star jasmine, (available at Gardening Express for £29.99) is an excellent choice,’ says Charlotte McGrattan, Hardy Nursery Stock Buyer at Hillier Garden Centres. ‘This evergreen climber produces stunning, white flowers during summer and then glossy green leaves which turn red during winter.'

‘One of the best things about star jasmine is that it is a fuss-free plant that requires minimal maintenance,’ adds Charlotte. ‘It can easily cling to supports and garden trellis without needing additional help, although younger growth may benefit from being tied in. At maturity, it can grow up to eight metres in height by four metres in spread, making it ideal for creating a large, natural privacy screen.’

‘For how to grow jasmine, position in a sunny, sheltered spot in well-draining soil, ideally south or south-west facing, as this will provide the optimal conditions for growth. To fully enjoy its lovely scent, consider growing it near a seating area to create a hidden, cosy corner to relax.’

Where to buy star jasmine:

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2. Escallonia

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‘When it comes to shrubs for privacy, escallonia is a great pick,’ suggests Charlotte. ‘Escallonia is a versatile evergreen shrub with glossy leaves and clusters of pink, red, or white flowers in summer. It forms a dense, colourful screen, whether for privacy or to hide an ugly fence, and also attracts pollinators with its fragrant flowers.’

‘Escallonia is tolerant of coastal conditions and can withstand pruning well, advises Charlotte. 'Plant in a sheltered location to protect it from harsh winds, especially in colder regions.’

Escallonia can be kept in shape by clipping lightly after flowering. Larger escallonia varieties grow to around 2.5m high, while the most compact are just a metre.

Where to buy escallonia:

Thompson & Morgan: Enjoy large flowers on a compact bush with this Escallonia 'Showstopper' Chilean Gum Box, from £12.99.

Enjoy large flowers on a compact bush with this Escallonia 'Showstopper' Chilean Gum Box, from £12.99. Primrose: Or enjoy masses of apple-blossom pink blooms with the Escallonia Apple Blossom, from £25.99.

3. Red robin

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‘Red robin (photinia fraseri) is another evergreen shrub that creates a stunning natural screen that can block out prying eyes,’ suggests Charlotte. ‘Its glossy dark green leaves are highlighted by vivid red new growth in spring and early summer, while sparse creamy-white flowers appear throughout the year.’

‘Red robin thrives in well-draining soil and can tolerate full sun to partial shade, making it a versatile choice for various places in the garden, whether for patio privacy or front garden privacy ideas.’

‘Photinia is low-maintenance and hardy, ideal for those who want privacy without having to spend a lot of time on upkeep,’ adds Charotte. ‘It requires minimal pruning which is primarily just for shaping or removing damaged branches.’

Where to buy Red robin:

Gardeners Dream: Create plenty of coverage and privacy with this Red Robin hedge, from £3.49.

Create plenty of coverage and privacy with this Red Robin hedge, from £3.49. Hedges Direct: Or start small with these Photinia Red Robin hedge plants, from £3.29.

4. Cherry laurel

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‘When it comes to fast-growing hedges for privacy, then look to cherry laurel (or prunus laurocerasus),’ suggests Charlotte, (which is available at Crocus for £21.59). ‘An evergreen shrub which boasts lush, glossy foliage, this makes it an ideal choice for creating dense privacy screens.’

‘Cherry laurel grows rapidly, provides quick coverage and screening, thrives in most soil types, and tolerates shade well. However, regular pruning is recommended to maintain its shape and prevent it from becoming too unruly!’ adds Charlotte.

When a cherry laurel hedge is trimmed regularly, the roots only grow in relation to the size of the rest of the plant, so are unlikely to spread very far. As for when to prune laurel, experts suggest pruning a hedge or tree at least once a year to keep the size in check and maintain the desired shape.

Where to buy cherry laurel:

5. Ornamental grasses

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As an alternative to growing climbing plants or evergreens for privacy, ornamental grasses are another popular choice that are well worth considering when thinking about garden screening ideas. Low-maintenance and fast-growing, ornamental grasses will provide structure, texture and movement to garden borders or can even be grown in pots on a patio if space is tight.

For the most effective screening, opt for grass varieties that offer height and dense upright growth, such as switch grass (available at Gardening Express for £39.99) or feather reed grass. Varieties like Calamagrostis × acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’, from £9.99, Crocus, can be planted to form feathery garden screening that will reach around 2m high and make a striking focal point while offering good year-round interest too.

Where to buy ornamental grasses:

6. Non-invasive bamboo (fargesia rufa)

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For anyone still considering using bamboo for garden screening and thinking about ways to stop bamboo from spreading, then the advice from experts is to choose a clumping variety, such as bamboo Fargesia Rufa, £19.99 at B&Q.

'While there are several clumping bamboos available in the UK, for me, fargesia rufa really stands out as the most reliable and hardy option for our climate,’ says Mark Sage, horticultural lead buyer at