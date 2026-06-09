These 5 small front garden upgrades can add serious value to your home, according to estate agents

When you're trying to sell your home, first impressions matter. Your front garden is one of the first things potential buyers see, so paying attention to the outside of your property can be just as important as updating the inside. In fact, experts say there are a number of front garden ideas that could add value to your home, while helping it stand out to buyers.

'Rather than focusing on major projects, concentrate on the details that create a positive arrival experience,' advises Nikki North, a property consultant at Redbrik Estate Agents. 'A sense of care and attention, and a frontage that feels inviting can often have a bigger impact than people realise.'

The good news is that many of the most effective ways for boosting kerb appeal can be affordable and easy to tackle. We asked estate agents to share the small front garden upgrades that can make the biggest difference when it comes to attracting buyers and maximising your home's value.

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1. Refresh your front door

(Image credit: Future)

It's one of the most overlooked front garden upgrades, but painting your front door can instantly transform how the front of your home looks and feels.

'A clean, freshly painted front door can instantly make a property feel more welcoming and better cared for,' says Robin Edwards, a property buying agent at Curetons.

Nikki agrees. 'Refreshing your front door colour can instantly improve the appearance of a property,' she says. 'It's a relatively small investment, but it can help to create a much stronger overall impression.'

The smaller details around your entrance matter too. House numbers and letterboxes can look tired and worn over time, so updating them can give the front of your home a more polished look.