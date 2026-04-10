This is what to do if your neighbour is feeding foxes and attracting them to your garden – wildlife and legal experts explain how to handle the situation

Have you recently discovered that your neighbour is feeding foxes next door? Feeding them isn't actually illegal, but issues can arise when it encourages them to appear frequently, trying to get into bins, dig up the garden and upset your pets – and not forgetting the noise during mating season!

Foxes are now a common sight in both urban and countryside areas, and they will frequent our gardens and parks without us even knowing at night. They are scavengers, and if you do see them in your garden or a neighbours it's because they have found a food source, or are being fed.

If this is something you have an issue with because of reasons mentioned, then it's perfectly okay to approach your neighbour and come to a solution. We've spoken to our experts for their advice on how to do this with care and how to keep foxes out of your garden.

Article continues below

1. Speak to your neighbour amicably

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Williams)

If you have a good relationship with your neighbours, that will help. It's always best to approach situations like this gently, even if you're a little annoyed by the situation.

Martin Edwards, director of HCB Widdows Mason's agrees, 'It’s best to start by having a friendly conversation with your neighbour, explain any concerns you have such as noise, mess, or the foxes coming onto your property, and ask if they would be willing to stop or reduce feeding them. In many cases, neighbours may not realise the impact their actions are having.'

If they're out, then leave a polite note or write a letter outlining your concerns and invite them to discuss the issue. 'Even after a conversation, it can be helpful to keep a written record of any communication in case the situation escalates,' adds Martin.

2. Remove food

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it's not you that's feeding the foxes, they might still be coming into your garden to scavenge too. There are several things you can do to put them off, and it's advice that can be passed on to your neighbour.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'You can humanely discourage foxes by removing food sources from your own property. If foxes are visiting frequently, it’s a good idea to talk to your neighbours to make sure they’re aware of the potential issues and are taking similar steps,' advises Rebecca Machin, wildlife expert at the RSPCA.

If you're growing fruit and vegetables, protect them with a chicken wire frame, and if you have fruit trees, make sure you pick up fallen fruit on a daily basis. Foxes also love digging up bulbs, so use cloches to keep them at bay. Keep bins and composters firmly closed; if the lids can be easily flipped up by a clever fox on the latter then choose a design that has a secure top. We love Amazon's Crystals 65L garden compost rotating bin on legs, £28.97, it's completely fox-proof.

If you keep rabbits or chickens, keep them in secure enclosures with a solid roof and floor. Foxes are diggers, so they can easily get underneath fencing. Make sure any fencing has foundations of at least 30cm. Another key temptation, according to the RSPCA, is using garden fertilisers that contain animal products; stick to plant-based solutions instead, and using pesticides to keep foxes away is illegal.

3. Remove shelter

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Foxes will naturally look for somewhere warm and dry to create a 'den', especially when they have young on the way. Sheds can be that place and are often used as breeding sites. They don't like draughts, though, so if there are signs they've been there, remove anything that might be deemed as 'cosy' and make it feel more exposed.

Greenhouses, garages and other outbuildings can be an attraction too; check the flooring in case they are managing to get in underneath and block as best you can. Ask your neighbour to check these places too.

4. Add deterrents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another useful step is to add some deterrents – this can be planting prickly plants where you think they're getting in.

Consider the likes of holly, rose bushes, berberis and hawthorn, we also like gorse as it's fragrant and provides bright yellow flowers throughout the year, Amazon have five gorse hedging bushes for £18.99 which is a great value buy.

Animal repellents are are a good option if you don't have pets – you don't want yours to not want to go outside! A natural approach is Amazon's Crystal Opus fox repellent, £9.99, it's a blend of citronella, chilli and garlic, all you need to do is dilute with tap water and spray where you think the fox is getting in.

You can 'layer' your deterrents by adding an ultrasonic repellent that emits frequencies that are uncomfortable for foxes.