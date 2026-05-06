Right now, TikTok is buzzing with the news that B&M’s bargain olive trees are back in stock for 2026 - they’re a must-have for crafting the Mediterranean garden of your dreams on a budget.

Last year, the budget retailer broke the internet when they dropped huge 35L olive trees for just £100 in stores. Now, they’re back and are a must-buy if you have any Mediterranean garden ideas on your radar this summer.

While easily one of the best plants for a Mediterranean garden , olive trees can be a pricey investment, which is why you shouldn’t let this £100 bargain pass you by.

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TikTok is awash with happy shoppers tracking down the £100 olive tree in their local B&M store. While £100 might not sound like much of a bargain, bear in mind that full-size olive trees can be worth well over £1,000 and are a tree that adds value to your property .

It’s true that more affordable olive trees, such as B&Q’s 100cm high olive trees (£32.99) and QVC’s Patio Standard Olive Tree (£39.96) , exist, but I haven’t been able to find many as affordable as B&M that are the same size. But what I will say is that, as with the viral Lidl olive tree , stock is limited, and you can only shop in-store. So, if you don’t have a local B&M or yours has already sold out, I would recommend purchasing a smaller tree online (like the Hardy Ornamental Olive Tree, £36.99, B&Q ) and nurturing it at home.

And you can nurture them at home. Olive trees are actually pretty resilient, although you will have to learn how to protect an olive tree in winter if you want it to survive in the UK. These trees are low-maintenance, evergreen, extremely drought-tolerant and prefer a sunny, well-drained spot, even thriving in poor, stony soil. You can also grow olive trees in pots, making them a great choice for patios and courtyard gardens.

Planting is best carried out in the spring, and you should stake your plants until they are established. Despite their low-maintenance, olive trees also benefit from pruning , which should also be done in spring.

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These stunning trees offer a big reward, especially if you’re looking to create a trendy Greek garden this year. B&M’s trees are so popular that I feel fairly confident that stores will sell out fast. So, I’ve found a few more trees you can order online.

It’s not often we see an olive tree of this size for such a good price. So, if you like what you see, don’t hesitate to hop aboard the olive tree hype train.