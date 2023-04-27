Avoid painting your garden fence with these 3 colours, warn experts
Proceed with caution before choosing any old colour for your garden refresh
As the seasons change and we hope for warmer weather and longer days ahead of us, it's no surprise that many of us will be considering how we can spruce up our gardens – and what better way to do that than polishing up our garden fence ideas?
Knowing how to paint a fence is easily one of the quickest ways to give your garden the well-needed refresh it needs, but proceed with caution before choosing just any old colour.
3 fence colours to avoid
If you're planning summer barbecues and gatherings, or simply wanting to indulge in your own time of relaxation, you'd be surprised at how much of a difference the right-coloured fence can make as an easy garden idea – so it pays to make sure you've got it up to scratch.
1. Bright colours
Pol Bishop, gardening and landscaping expert at Fantastic Services (opens in new tab) warns, 'Bright and bold colours can be overwhelming and will likely clash with the natural landscape of your yard. These colours typically also tend to fade quickly under direct sunlight and require more frequent touch-ups.'
These colours can also steal attention from the plants in your garden and make it difficult to coordinate with even your best garden furniture pieces.
Mark Gregory, MD of Landform Consultants (opens in new tab) and designer of The Savills Garden (opens in new tab), also adds that these colours tend to 'draw attention to your boundaries' as they 'catch the eye and will create the impression that they are closer than they are, minimising the space.'
Not to mention the discourse it may create with your neighbours.
'The absolute no-no when it comes to choosing a colour for painting your fence is choosing one that your neighbours will hate,' says Marianne Shillingford (opens in new tab), colour expert and creative director at Cuprinol.
She warns, 'What works for you and makes you happy, may well lead to disharmony with those around you. Good fences make good neighbours.'
'So, if you are considering something a bit out of the ordinary like a bold bright pink or zesty yellow, invite your neighbours who will be able to see it from their homes round for a cuppa with biscuits and a colour chart first.'
2. Dark colours
Dark colours, such as black, dark brown, or dark grey can make your garden feel smaller, which doesn't help if you're already trying to fight that illusion.
Pol Bishop at Fantastic Services adds, 'They also typically absorb a lot of heat, which leads to damage and warping of the fence. Besides that, dark colours tend to display dirt and grime more easily and require more frequent cleaning.'
3. Shades of green
This one might be slightly controversial, as it's typically thought that a green fence will help enhance the natural look of a garden, but this isn't always entirely true.
'There are many shades of green in plants and often when this is combined with a green fence, the colours will clash and your garden will look cluttered and confusing,' says Pol Bishop at Fantastic Services.
We love hearing about the dos and don'ts of decorating, however, at the end of the day, your garden is yours, so decorate it the way that'll make you happy.
So truly, the only fence colour you should avoid is one you'll hate.
