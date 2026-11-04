5 houseplants you should stop watering in November – experts reveal the plants that will thrive with a break in their regular watering schedule

Did you know that there are some houseplants that you should stop watering in November? This month is key because certain houseplants enter a slow growth period, which means they can benefit from a temporary pause in your usual watering routine.

'If they don't slow down, they become semi-dormant due to the shorter daylight hours and lower temperatures. While you should not stop watering entirely, you can drastically cut back or pause routine watering for plants that go fully dormant,' explains Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture

The key is to know which indoor plants you should stop watering; these are the 5 the experts say you should step away from with the watering can.

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1. Cacti

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

Cacti, especially 'desert cacti' are definitely a variety that won't need watering in November. These plants are those that grow during spring and summer.

'If a cactus is kept in an unheated room or allowed to have a true winter rest, it may not require any water at all between October and March,' says Richard. 'However, if the plant is kept in a warm room, it may need a small amount of water every once in a while to stop it from shrivelling.'

According to Luke Deedman, indoor plant expert at Deedman, desert cacti should be almost completely dry from November to February. 'Ideally somewhere bright and cool like a windowsill. The flower needs to rest in the winter to encourage flowering in spring,' Luke adds.

Rebutia is a good starter desert cactus plant; another great variety to try is the Echinocereus pectinatus with its attractive star-like spines. However, if you're not fussy about the variety, you can pick up a lovely cactus from B&Q for just £3.50.

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2. Succulents

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The main difference between a cactus and a succulent is how they store water – cacti tend to store theirs in their stems, whereas succulents store it in their leaves, roots or stems.

'For echeveria and other rosette succulents, you don’t need to entirely stop watering, but water very sparingly, and only if the leaves start to look wrinkled, as a general rule of thumb,' advises Luke. 'Wet soil in cool, dim conditions quickly leads to rot at the base, so just ensure the soil is never saturated, only slightly damp.

Because succulents store water as they do, they consume very little during the winter months. Richard suggests only watering these when their soil is completely dry, and the leaves are starting to look wrinkled or soft, or skip watering entirely if they have entered dormancy.

Crocus sell small echeverias, and they are ideal for terrariums and bottle gardens. Currently, you can buy one 6cm pot for £5.39.

For variety, that's definitely a talking point – consider genuine living stones or lithops; Gardening Express have them in 5.5cm pots for £5.99.

3. Snake plant

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Perhaps one of the most popular houseplants, the snake plant is one we need to remember to stop watering.

'Snake plants can go weeks between waterings now, so I’d let the compost dry right out before reaching for the can again,' suggests Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres. 'Cold, soggy compost is a fast track to root rot, so it’s much better to underwater than overwater at this time of year. If you’re unsure, stick a finger a couple of inches into the compost and if it still feels damp, leave it alone.'

If you are still a little unsure, you can try using a soil moisture sensor, £10 at Amazon, to get used to telling the difference between dry, moist and wet conditions.

4. Aloe vera

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This variety is one we should all have in our homes as it's a natural healer for scrapes, burns and bites.

'Aloe vera is a really popular houseplant and it also has thick leaves which store moisture,' explains Chris Bennett founder of GardeningExpress.

'As its growth slows during the winter, it will use this water slowly. Pause your regular watering schedule and only water when the compost has fully dried out.'

Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst Automatic Watering, agrees, 'Aloe is a low-maintenance, hardy succulent prized for its not only because of it being easy to care for but also for its modern, clean look which makes it perfect for minimalist homes and modern aesthetics.

5. Caladiums

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Caladiums, or Elephant Ears, are a striking plant to have in your home; they have boldly coloured foliage and stunning leaf patterns.

'Whilst they tolerate low light well, they do not provide colourful foliage all year round as they are tender perennial houseplants which grow from underground tubers,' explains Lucie. 'This means that their colourful foliage naturally dies back in autumn triggered by the shorter days and lower temperatures, and it enters its dormant period.'

When their leaves naturally turn yellow, wilt and dry, you should stop watering them. Lucie adds, 'Simply place the pot somewhere where it will be cool and dark, such as a spare room or hallway, so it's kept in temperatures between 10 to 16 degrees celsius. You only need to wake up your caladium in spring, usually from March to May, by bringing your plant back into a room where it will be in bright light and in temperatures of 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.'

You can pick up two digital thermometers for £11 at Amazon to help you keep an eye on the perfect room temperature for your plants.

Plant shopping essentials

Fallen Fruits Plant Dusting Gloves, Green £9.99 at Amazon £4.99 at John Lewis Keep your plants looking great over the winter months with these plant dusting gloves made from microfibre. HAAY TOOLS Moss Pole for Houseplants £7.49 at Amazon Give your houseplants some love with this moss pole. It's 50cm high and is made from natural coir that absorbs water to feed aerial roots. Elho Elho Smart Pebble Plant Meter £11.49 at B&Q For any precious houseplants you want to take especially good care of over winter, you can enlist the help of a plant meter that will track moisture, light and fertiliser needs.

Sometimes a little neglect is good for your houseplants, and right now, skipping those regular waters could do your plants a world of good.