Forget picture-perfect plants – the houseplant trends for 2027 are embracing personality and imperfections

Houseplants have come a long way from being an afterthought on a windowsill. In 2027, it looks like we're set to become even more thoughtful about the plants we bring into our homes – from choosing varieties that genuinely suit the conditions in each room to embracing plants that develop more character as they grow.

And while the lush jungle look isn't going anywhere, the next chapter of houseplant trends feels less about filling every available surface and more about choosing indoor plants with purpose. Think characterful specimens, plant patina, and greenery that can move between indoors and out as the seasons change.

There's also a growing appetite for a slower and more sustainable approach to plant parenting. Rather than constantly buying something new, 2027 could be the year we learn to appreciate plants that take time to mature, propagate the ones we already have and think more carefully about where our houseplants come from. With that in mind, then...

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The big houseplant trends for 2027

When it comes to our beloved indoor plants, what exactly can we expect to see in our homes next year? We asked the experts to share the houseplant trends they think will be (ahem) taking root in 2027, and here's what they had to say.

1. Big and bold houseplants will continue to dominate

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If you've been tempted by a large Monstera or statement Ficus, there's good news: the big, leafy houseplant trend shows no signs of disappearing. These dramatic plants can instantly bring a sense of lushness to a room, and their popularity looks set to continue into 2027.

'The big, green jungle look is likely to continue, with large leaved plants such as Monstera, Ficus and Dracaena top of the list,' says Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'The RHS has reported strong growth in houseplant sales, with Monstera and Dracaena among the most popular choices. This definitely shows these are not going out of fashion.'

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Rather than seeing the jungle look as a trend that's had its moment, it seems we're simply getting better at making it work in our homes – with the right plant in the right position becoming increasingly important. And if that happens to be your birth month houseplant, then? All the more meaningful!

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2. Houseplants with personality will take centre stage

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In 2027, expect to see less emphasis on a houseplant looking perfect straight out of the garden centre and more appreciation for plants with something a little different about them; think unusual growth habits, sculptural shapes, trailing stems, distinctive foliage and interesting flowers can all give a plant a sense of personality.

'It looks like houseplant enthusiasts are moving towards enjoying mature plants with character, unusual growth habits, interesting leaves and flowers,' says Morris. 'Sculptural plants, trailing stems and plants that give off some real personality will take centre stage.'

Morris adds that this shift towards character could also mean we're becoming more comfortable with plants that aren't perfectly uniform – something that leads neatly into another emerging houseplant trend for 2027...

3. ‘Plant patina’ will make us appreciate older houseplants

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Forget replacing a houseplant as soon as it starts to look a little different. In 2027, one of the biggest shifts could be towards appreciating the character plants develop with age.

Graham Savage, founder of Grow Urban, calls this ‘plant patina’ – celebrating the way a plant changes and matures rather than expecting it to look perfect forever. 'One of the houseplant trends I’d love to see grow in 2027 is appreciating plants for the character they develop as they mature, rather than simply how they look when we first bring them home. For me, it’s about creating houseplants worth growing old with,' he explains.

'It fits with a wider shift towards slowing down, being more considered about what we buy and moving away from the more disposable approach to consumption that we’ve seen in recent years. We’re already seeing people put more thought into buying fewer, better-quality things that they genuinely want to live with, and I think the same thinking can apply to plants.'

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'A houseplant shouldn’t peak on the day you buy it. Some of the most beautiful plants are those that have been allowed to grow and develop over many years. Their shape changes, stems thicken, growth becomes more established and they develop a character that is completely individual to that plant and the person who has cared for it,' Graham continues.

'There’s something much more rewarding about choosing a plant that suits your home and the way you live, then giving it the conditions it needs to thrive over time. As it grows, it becomes more individual, and the relationship you build with it becomes part of its story. And I think we’ll increasingly see houseplants being treated almost like future heirlooms; plants that we grow with, rather than buy, enjoy briefly and replace. There’s something lovely about the idea that a plant can become more valuable to us as it gets older, precisely because of the history and character it has accumulated along the way.'

It's a particularly appealing idea for anyone trying to create a home that feels personal rather than overly styled. A mature plant with a few quirks? Why, that can tell a story that a brand-new specimen simply can't, so set to work learning how to fix leggy houseplants, stat!

6. Houseplants will increasingly move between indoors and out

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The traditional distinction between a ‘houseplant’ and a ‘garden plant’ is becoming increasingly blurred, particularly as UK summers become hotter and drier, so it makes sense that one of the hot new houseplant trends is the outdoor-indoor one.

Some houseplants (including the best houseplants for your shed) can benefit from spending the warmer months outdoors before being brought back inside when temperatures drop. For plant lovers with limited garden space, this also creates another way to make the most of both indoor and outdoor areas throughout the year.

'Due to the hotter summers in the UK, the difference between a houseplant and a garden plant is changing. Many houseplants can be positioned outside in the warmer months and moved back inside over winter,' says Morris. 'This will be increasingly popular as plants are moved around and grow both outside and inside at various times of the year.'

Rather than keeping plants permanently rooted to one spot, it seems 2027 could see us treating our homes and gardens as one connected growing space.

5. Plants will become part of our wellbeing routines

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Houseplants have long been associated with creating a calmer, more welcoming home (there's even one houseplant that helps reduce dust), but in 2027 we'll likely become even more conscious of how our relationship with plants affects us.

That could mean creating dedicated plant-filled corners for reading or relaxing, bringing greenery into bedrooms, or simply using plants to make rooms feel more connected to nature, particularly for those without much outdoor space.

'Expect to see more about caring for plants in a way that also promotes good wellness. From plant-filled snugs to bedroom greenery and making sure homes with plants not only look better but also make us feel better,' says Morris. 'This will be especially important for people who have limited outdoor space.'

The emphasis here is less on creating a picture-perfect indoor jungle and more on making greenery work as part of everyday life. Easy peasy!

FAQs

What are the trending houseplant trends for 2027? If you want to know the biggest trending houseplant trend for 2027, it's this; as our wider shopping habits become more conscious, so too will the way we buy and care for houseplants. In 2027, expect plant lovers to take more interest in where their plants have come from, how they've been grown and what happens after they arrive home. That could mean seeking out reputable nurseries, looking for peat-free options and propagating existing plants rather than continually buying new ones. 'The houseplant world is also likely to become more conscious of where plants come from, how they are grown and what happens to them once they arrive in our homes. Buying from reputable nurseries, choosing peat-free plants and propagating rather than constantly buying new ones will become increasingly important,' says Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. It's a trend that ties closely into the idea of plant patina, too. The more we see our plants as something to nurture and grow with, rather than something disposable, the more rewarding houseplant ownership can become.

What indoor plants are trending now? If you want to know what indoor plants are trending right now, prepare to be blindsided: the days of buying a plant purely because we like the way it looks (and then wondering why it doesn't thrive) could be numbered. In 2027, expect to see more consideration given to the conditions each room can actually provide,' says Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.. 'That means choosing plants according to available light, temperature and humidity, rather than trying to force a particular plant into a space that doesn't suit it.' He adds that we should be 'choosing plants according to the conditions you actually have at home is becoming much more important'. 'Instead of buying plants because of looks and hoping they survive, we're becoming more interested in matching plants to light levels, temperature and humidity. Expect to see more houseplants for shady bedrooms, sunny windowsills, cold hallways and higher humidity rooms.' This could make houseplant shopping a little more practical – but also much more successful. Instead of asking which plant is trending, the better question might be: which plant will actually thrive here?

And there we have it; the houseplants trends of 2027 have given us plenty to think about! Which will you be taking on board?