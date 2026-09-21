What to do with a snake plant in September to ensure your plant survives the coldest months and is set up for success in spring

Wondering what to do with a snake plant in September? After an idyllic summer – at least for tropical houseplants – September brings cooler temperatures and lower light levels. This means you need to adapt your approach to caring for a snake plant in September.

Snake plants are renowned for their ease, thriving with a less-is-more approach. Caring for a snake plant in September is no different; if anything, you need to be even more hands-off during autumn and winter.

By maintaining a consistent temperature and adjusting your watering schedule, your snake plant will make it through the coldest months and be ready to put on new growth in the spring.

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1. Keeping your home above 16°c

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Snake plants thrive in warmer environments, so the September temperature drop can cause issues when caring for houseplants over winter.

'Snake plants, St George’s sword, or Mother-in-Law’s tongue are native to West Africa, so they prefer warmer conditions, but they are very adaptable. That being said, we recommend keeping the home above 16°c to keep it happiest,' says David Nicholson, sales manager for sustainable plant pot company, elho.

Central heating will be key to keeping your home warm, but be cautious of keeping your snake plant too close to the radiator.

'Keep your Snake Plant away from radiators and fireplaces. Although snake plants are known for their adaptable nature, extreme heat won’t do them any favours and can cause leaf damage,' says Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical.

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2. Reduce watering

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Snake plants are lauded as unkillable houseplants and ideal for beginners – if you want to add one to your collection, you can buy a snake plant in an Elho pot from Dunelm. However, the main challenge facing snake plant owners, particularly in September, is overwatering.

Snake plants go dormant in winter, with their growth rate slowing. This means they don't need as much water as in spring and summer. Reducing your watering schedule in September reduces the risk of overwatering your snake plant, which can quickly lead to rot. Overwatering is not only one of the most common winter houseplant problems, but also one of the most avoidable.

'The best thing you can do is check the soil before reaching for the watering can. If the top couple of inches are still damp, leave it a little longer, until it's completely dry,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'Snake plants are much happier being a little too dry than too wet, and overwatering is one of the most common reasons they start to look unhappy.'

While you can save an overwatered plant, avoiding overwatering in the first place is always best. A moisture meter, like this digital reader from Amazon , helps you reliably assess whether your plant needs watering – reducing the risk of overwatering your snake plant. Alternatively, watering indicators – like this one from Amazon – can be left in the soil, so you can see at a glance when your plant needs water.

3. Move to a brighter spot

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Light levels start to drop in September, which makes photosynthesis harder – even for low-light houseplants .

'Snake plants tolerate lower light conditions, which makes them a good option for a shadier corner of the room. I say tolerate as they actually prefer brighter, indirect light and will grow more happily with it. It’s a common misconception that Snake Plants need low light,' Sonia Kainth, brand and marketing executive at House of Kojo.

If your snake plant is in a darker spot, it may be a good idea to place a snake plant somewhere a little brighter, especially as the days get shorter and darker. 'Just keep an eye on the light as the days get shorter. If it’s looking a little gloomy where it is, moving it somewhere brighter can make all the difference,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

4. Wipe leaves

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Cleaning the leaves is also a key way to increase the light that's absorbed by your snake plant. 'Keep the leaves dust-free to encourage photosynthesis by giving them a gentle wipe with a dry cloth every couple of weeks,' advises David Nicholson, sales manager for sustainable plant pot company, elho.

Make the process easier by keeping these leaf-wiping tongs from Amazon or these leaf-wiping gloves, also from Amazon, nearby.

5. Stop feeding

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If you were fertilising your snake plant – perhaps with a feed like Westland's Houseplant feed available on Amazon – now is the time to stop.

'September is a good time to stop fertilising your snake plant. As the days get shorter and light levels drop, your snake plant won’t be growing as quickly as it does through the summer, so there’s no need to keep feeding it,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

Morag Hill from The Little Botanical recommends 'giving it one last houseplant feed before the end of the month.'

Always one to follow expert advice, I'll be sure to give my snake plant a little bit of Plantsmith's Fortifying Houseplant Tonic, available on Amazon, before the month is up.

6. Do not repot unless strictly necessary

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Some houseplants like to be pot-bound; however, snake plants like to be snug but not cramped. While you can repot houseplants in winter , it is almost always best to leave repotting until spring.

'I wouldn’t rush to repot your snake plant in September. They actually quite like being a little snug in their pot, and spring is a much better time to repot if it has outgrown its home. For now, let it settle into autumn without too much change,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

During autumn and winter, snake plant growth slows, reducing the urgency regarding repotting. Only repot your snake plant in September if you suspect root rot, have a pest infestation or if the roots have displaced most of the soil and it doesn't hold water for more than a day or two.

Make sure you know how to replant a houseplant, so you're ready for spring, and avoid any potting-up mistakes.

elho Smart Pebble Plant Meter £39.99 at Amazon UK Take any guess work out of caring for your plants with this clever device that will help you get the light, watering and feeding spot on.

Snake plants are famous for being unkillable, but if you want yours to thrive and grow, pay attention to these September care tips.