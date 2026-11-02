What to do with a Christmas cactus in November for abundant festive blooms – experts say ‘a little tough love’ will encourage the best displays

Knowing what to do with a Christmas cactus in November really can mean the difference between abundant winter blooms and disappointing displays.

It’s a pivotal month for the popular houseplants – if you want your Christmas cactus to bloom throughout winter, you’ll need to make sure it’s in the right spot day and night, and that it's receiving the correct amount of water for healthy bud development.

‘November is when your Christmas cactus needs a little tough love,’ says Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres . ‘To trigger a good show of flowers, it wants cooler nights, long periods of darkness and a much lighter hand with the watering can.’

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Here’s a list of things to do with a Christmas cactus in November to encourage the best winter displays.

What you'll need

Gardening Express Flowering Christmas Cactus £5.99 at Gardening Express Add a Christmas cactus to your houseplant collection at a bargain price (it comes with buds!). Elho Smart Pebble £39.99 at Amazon This houseplant sensor tells you when your plant needs watering, feeding and more light. Verve Goodhome Driftwood Grey Steel Watering Can 1L £7 at B&Q A sweet little indoor watering can to keep your Christmas cactus lightly hydrated in November.

1. Choose the right day-time spot

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Consistency is absolutely key when it comes to looking after a Christmas cactus in November. Some of the most common Christmas cactus problems stem from keeping it in the wrong place – so you’ll need to choose a position that gives your plant the best chance of thriving.

‘Bright but cool is the sweet spot,’ says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies . ‘Pick a windowsill out of harsh direct sun, ideally in a cooler room at around 10°C to 15°C.’

You’ll also need to keep your Christmas cactus away from radiators and draughts.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Once you’ve found the right spot, stick with it,’ Jo adds. ‘Moving a budding Christmas cactus around is like asking it to start again, and it will often sulk by dropping its buds.’

If you’re keen to add another Christmas cactus to your collection, Christmas Cactus ‘Quarter’ (available at YouGarden) produces four different flower colours on a single plant (it’s on my wishlist!).

2. Give it total darkness at night

(Image credit: Getty Images/skhoward)

Night-time darkness is the most important thing you can give your Christmas cactus in November. Without it, your Christmas cactus might not bloom at all – and that would be a real shame, considering it’s one of the longest-flowering Christmas houseplants.

‘Move it somewhere that stays around 15°C overnight, and make sure it gets roughly 12 hours of uninterrupted darkness each night for six to eight weeks,’ says Andy from British Garden Centres. ‘That means keeping it away from lamps, TVs and hallway lights after dark. If your room is bright in the evenings, pop a box or dark cloth over it at night.

‘The plant doesn’t need to be hidden away all day; it just needs those long nights to persuade it that winter has arrived and it’s time to flower.'

3. Cut back on watering until buds form

(Image credit: Getty Images / Socha)

If you’re wondering how often you should water your Christmas cactus in November, it’s worth remembering that less is more. Until your plant begins to set buds, anyway.

‘Water only when the top few centimetres of compost have dried out and stop feeding altogether until spring,’ advises Andy. ‘Once you spot tiny buds forming, bring it back into a brighter, warmer room and water a little more regularly, but resist the urge to move it about or turn the pot, as Christmas cacti are notoriously prone to dropping buds when conditions change.’

You could even buy a smart houseplant sensor like the Elho Smart Pebble Meter (available at Amazon), which tells you exactly when your plant needs watering.

'Unlike desert cacti, Christmas cacti originate from tropical rainforests and prefer their compost to remain lightly moist during active growth and flowering,' adds horticulturist and host of The Plant Pod, Ross Dyke.

'For the next growing season, I recommend using a good quality houseplant fertiliser. I like to use Envii’s Allgrow (available at Amazon), which is an organic, multi-purpose liquid plant feed that's suitable for all indoor and outdoor plants.'

Once you've found the right spot for your Christmas cactus, given it total darkness at night and nailed its watering schedule this November, you'll be a few steps closer to colourful festive blooms.