5 windproof plants that thrive in stormy autumn weather – say goodbye to snapped stems and sad-looking flowers

As we get deeper into autumn and the weather starts to turn a little less favourable, I’ve been thinking about how we can make our gardens more weatherproof. So I’ve asked the experts to recommend five windproof plants that won't look broken and battered when the next gale-force wind or storm rolls around.

While planting new plants won’t be high up on your list of November gardening jobs , when high winds hit, I’ll bet you’ll wish you’d chosen shrubs and flowers that can withstand winter winds.

If you want your garden to thrive during windy weather, these are the plants experts recommend planting up.

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1. Hardy geraniums

As the name suggests, hardy geraniums are low-maintenance and tough, making growing geraniums a highly popular choice for many gardeners. And they’re wind-resistant, too.

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‘Hardy geraniums are good for windy gardens because they are low-growing and have dense foliage. Many varieties will hug the ground at the front of garden borders, so they are kept safely out of the worst of any strong winds,’ explains Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director from LBS Horticulture .

‘When they grow, they form tight, interlocking clumps that stabilise the soil and prevent the wind from blowing around individual stems. Unlike taller, top-heavy perennials that can snap easily or need staking in high winds, hardy geraniums have more flexible and sturdy lower structures that better handle being buffeted by the wind.’

Where to buy hardy geraniums

2. Ornamental grasses

Not only are ornamental grasses great for adding colour to an autumn garden , but they are good for withstanding high winds, too.

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‘Ornamental grasses are ideal for windy gardens because their stems are designed to move with the breeze rather than fight against it. Varieties such as Calamagrostis ‘Karl Foerster’ can cope well in exposed borders, adding height and structure without becoming too vulnerable to wind damage. They’re also relatively easy to maintain and look attractive through the changing seasons,’ says Stephanie Harrod, founder of Harrod Horticultural .

Where to buy ornamental grasses

3. Photinia

Photinia is a fast-growing shrub that is ideal for creating privacy and shade in your garden. It’s one of the best hedging plants due to its glossy, red appearance and year-round privacy.

‘Photinia is a great plant for windy gardens due to its tough, flexible wood and dense foliage. The wood of many photinia varieties is very pliable, so it will sway in high winds instead of resisting and snapping,’ says Richard.

‘The glossy, thick cuticle of the plant's leaves protects them from wind scorch, preventing wind from stripping moisture from the foliage. Once established, photinia will have a robust network of roots that anchors it in the ground, reducing the risk of it being uprooted or suffering from root rot.’

Where to buy photinia

4. Lavender

Lavender, one of the best Mediterranean plants , and a beloved shrub at Ideal Home, due to its colour, fragrance and benefits to wildlife. The beauty of this gorgeous plant is that it's also incredibly tough and low-maintenance.

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‘Lavender is a reliable choice for a sunny, exposed spot. Its narrow leaves help limit moisture loss, and its woody growth makes it reasonably resilient once established. As well as coping well with breezy conditions, it brings colour and fragrance to the garden and provides a valuable source of nectar for bees and other pollinators. It does need free-draining soil, though, as wet roots can cause problems,’ says Stephanie.

Where to buy lavender

5. Hawthorn

Native to the UK, hawthorn is great for UK wildlife and supporting your garden’s ecosystem. Native hedging acts as a windbreaker, making it a top choice for windy gardens.

‘Hawthorn is well suited to windy gardens because of its natural structure and resilience. Instead of creating a solid wall that blocks wind, it allows wind to filter through and can slow it down in the process. As it is a deciduous native hedging plant, its branches can flex with strong gales instead of snapping like more brittle ornamental plants. If the plant is battered by the wind in a severe storm, it should be able to bounce back vigorously, as it is capable of coming back from hard winter pruning,’ says Richard.

Where to buy hawthorn

Windy winters are not uncommon in the UK, and having a few plants that can withstand high winds can help keep your good looking good all year round.