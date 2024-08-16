How to create your own Paris balcony garden at home for effortless 'French Girl' vibes

From the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics to (ahem) Netflix's Emily In Paris, all eyes are on the French capital right now – so it makes sense that the oh-so-chic Paris balcony garden has gone rocketing to the top of our balcony garden ideas wish list.

This garden trend is all about capturing the essence and vibes of a top European destination via our gardens. The Paris balcony garden, however, is perfect for anyone working with a smaller space than most.

'If there is something Parisians have nailed, is the art of optimising small spaces and making them chic – balconies included!' says lifestyle and travel writer Alessia Armenise, who has spent the past decade living in Paris.

'Outside space is a luxury in Paris,' she continues. 'So, when one has it, you bet they are going to make the most of it, no matter how small it might be.'

Paris balcony garden rule of 3

You'll be pleased to learn that you can create a Paris balcony garden at home by following just three simple rules.

'The Paris balcony gardening rule of three is about breaking a balcony into three different planting zones to maximise space and be aesthetically pleasing,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

With that in mind, then, here are the three easy rules to creating a Paris balcony garden of your very own...

1. Utilise the floor space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When creating a Paris balcony garden, it's important to – as well as invest in a nice bistro set, of course – transform the floor with some container garden ideas.

'Using the floor for pots means you can move them about during different seasons if needed and easily bring tender plants inside for overwintering,' says Morris.

'It also means growing small trees and shrubs, herbs, flowering perennials and potted vegetables is possible, even in an urban environment.'

If you're not sure how to arrange pots in your Paris balcony garden, Patty Willems, PR Manager of sustainable plant pot creator, elho advises that you surround 'your seating area with long statement planters is an easy yet effective way of transforming a patio'.

'Elho’s vivo next pots have built-in invisible wheels for easy repositioning and transporting, and an integrated water reservoir so your blooms stay hydrated and thriving,' she says. 'And you can brighten up a dull corner by adding an array of colourful plant pots in different sizes, such as elho’s green basics range .'

She recommends 'pairing larger pots with taller shrubs or climbers at the back of the arrangement, and placing bedding and border plants towards the front, as this will help create depth and interest'.

2. Use the railings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out the best planting ideas for window boxes to help you make the most of your petit Paris balcony garden.



'Filling window boxes with pretty annuals is a great way to create an impact and adds to both the privacy of the balcony and also really starts to make the space feel more like a courtyard garden,' says Morris, who notes that 'annuals can easily be replaced each season so there is something looking interesting all year'.

Alessia adds that 'it's all about making the flora work for the senses', so opt for highly-perfumed flowers wherever possible.

'Think lavender pots for a smell of Côte D'Azur in the city or herbs for cooking on the kitchen windowsill,' she advises.

3. Think vertically

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca)

It's time to dig out your best living wall ideas, as a Paris balcony garden is nothing without a dash of vertical gardening.

'Using all of the available space on a balcony includes vertical spaces such as the wall. From green walls to hanging baskets with trailing plants or even shelves, the Parisian style is to maximise the space for greenery,' he says.

Not sure how to do this? Patty suggests that you 'select pots that hook onto the top of fences like the vibia campana easy hanger , or wrap around drainpipes like the vibia campana drainpipe clicker , to let nature flourish in even the smallest of spaces.'

FAQs

What is a Paris balcony garden?

You can create a Paris balcony garden by creating three distinct planting zones: the floor (for pots), the railing (for window boxes), and the facade (for climbing plants and vertical garden ideas).

'Using each of these spaces for different types of plants is a great use of space and allows for not just privacy but also a really beautiful balcony that can be maintained with ease,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'The different layers from floor to wall creates an interesting and versatile space which can also be productive for using in the kitchen. Don’t forget to leave a space for a Parisian style bistro set where you can have your morning cup of tea!'

How do I make my balcony feel like a garden?

The easiest way to make your balcony feel like a garden is to inject plenty of greenery, which can be achieved via potscaping.

'This trend involves artistically arranging flowers, plants and shrubs in different pots and planters,' explains elho's Patty Willems.

'It can create a big impact in any space and is a great low-maintenance way of adding portable greenery to your outdoor area as they don’t require much weeding and can be relocated with ease.'

And just like that, a Paris balcony garden is within your grasp... even right here in the UK. Best stock up on the croissants, eh?